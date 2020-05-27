Kristin Cavallari 'happy' to be back working at Uncommon James office amid Jay Cutler divorce

Kristin Cavallari couldn't be happier to be back working at her Uncommon James office in Nashville, Tenn.

The 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie of herself smiling from her desk at the headquarters of her jewelry, clothing and home goods line.

"SO happy to be back in the office!!! @uncommonjames," she captioned the snapshot.

Uncommon James was featured in Cavallari's reality series "Very Cavallari," which aired for three seasons on the E! channel. Earlier this month, the mom of three announced she was saying goodbye to the show.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari,’" Cavallari wrote in the post's caption, which showed the star on a television set, sitting in front of a green screen with an iced coffee in hand.

She continued: "I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible."

"To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys," Cavallari concluded.

The news came just weeks after Cavallari and her husband, former football pro Jay Cutler, announced their divorce.

The split has been subject to rumors of contention as Cavallari reportedly accused Cutler, 37, of "inappropriate marital conduct" in their divorce filing.

They have also since reportedly reached a custody agreement for their children -- Camden, 7; Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4 -- essentially splitting the year in half between the two parents.