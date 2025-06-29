Kristin Cavallari claims estranged dad 'traumatized' her children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari claimed her father "traumatized" her children, leading her to cut ties with him.

"I always had a rough relationship with my dad," the 38-year-old actress said during an appearance on the "Boyfriend Material" podcast.

"He crossed the line with one of my boys, and that's a dealbreaker for me. Especially when he had zero accountability, no apology. Like, he traumatized my kids, and I have no room for that in my life. And so, that was it," she continued, without going into what happened.

Cavallari said she hasn't spoken to her father in roughly three years. According to "The Hills" star, her father never tried to make amends after crossing the line with her son.

"To be honest with you, as a mom, if I had a kid, and I really f----- up with my kid, and they wanted to cut me out of their life, I would do everything imaginable to not let that happen. I would be like I am so f------ sorry, showing up your house ,like doing everything imaginable. And my dad, in a lot of ways, was like, ‘OK.’"

The mom of three claimed her father is a "major narcissist" so there is "no accountability."

Cavallari hinted that her father believes his actions were her fault.

Cavallari shares three kids with former NFL star Jay Cutler. The two are parents to daughter Saylor and sons Jaxon and Camden.

Cutler and Cavallari announced their divorce in 2020.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote on social media at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cavallari previously said cutting her father out of her life was "the best decision I've ever made."

"I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it's the best decision I've ever made, cutting my dad out of my life. Such a weight has been lifted from me," she told People magazine. "There's not one day where I miss him. I don't know if it was two or three years ago, but I mean, I was an adult, let's say I was 35 [when I decided]. It was 35 years of buildup to that point."

The "Laguna Beach" star explained the decision "was something that I had been wanting to do for a long time."

The reality TV star first opened up about cutting her father out of her life on her own podcast in 2023. Cavallari later compared her marriage with Cutler to her relationship with her father.

"I was repeating a pattern with my dad," she told Bunnie XO on "Dumb Blonde."

"I hadn't done the work on my relationship with my dad. That's what you do. I ended up marrying my dad," she said. "And so it really forced me to then to work through my s---, which is what I did. So when we got a divorce for the last five years, quite honestly, I've really taken the time to get my s--- together so that I don't then make the same mistake."