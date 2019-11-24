Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard did not have love at first sight

It was not love at first sight for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

The "Good Place" actress said in a new interview that she met her future husband at a small dinner party where she was turned off by how he could not stop talking.

"I was like, ‘This guy can talk’,” she said in an interview airing on “Sunday Today,” per Page Six. "I didn’t know who he was. I was like, maybe one of the guys from ‘Jackass’ or something?… and then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever. None."

WHY DAX SHEPARD WAS MISSING FROM KRISTEN BELL'S HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME CEREMONY

But it was at their second encounter that things began to change for Bell.

“Two weeks later we both met at a hockey game … started to flirt, left, and then a day after that I get a text that says, ‘Hi my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from [a mutual friend]. How do you feel about that?'”

And it was Shepard's sense of humor that eventually won her over.

KRISTEN BELL, DAX SHEPARD BOTH FORGOT THEIR 5TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: 'THE DATES BECOME IRRELEVANT'

“He knows what he’s doing,” she said. “He’s so bold and that was my kind of person. I was like, ‘OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel like butterflies.'”

She added, "I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me."

The couple started dating in 2007 and married in 2013. They share two daughters.