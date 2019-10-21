Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard both forgot their 5th wedding anniversary: 'The dates become irrelevant'

Hollywood sweethearts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard forgot something big earlier this month.

Bell, 39, posted a picture of her and Shepard, 44, on Instagram, captioned with: "We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary.

"In truth, neither of us remember which day," she confessed, adding: "That's because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since."

Bell continued: "I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and I know you won't either. And that's just one more thing I love about us."

Shortly after, the actress posted again to show how the couple celebrated: a "quick hot and heavy makeout sesh."

"Here's the morning we both got texts from grandma saying 'happy anniversary!'" Bell said. "We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank stood close like a creeper."

Bell currently stars in "The Good Place" and Shepard stars in "Bless This Mess."