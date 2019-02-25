Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard launch affordable baby product line for Walmart

Hollywood power couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are doing more than just showbiz together.

The stars launched a new line of affordable baby products called Hello Bello with an Instagram video Monday morning.

They captioned their post: “A message from MOM&DAD. @kristenanniebell and @daxshepard are here to introduce @hellobello, a line of premium baby products at non-premium prices. Diapers, wipes, lotions, bubble bath, and more. Consider this one less decision to make as a parent. We're in this together!”

The actors, who have worked together in films such as “When in Rome” (2010) and “The Boss” (2016), are the parents of daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4.

“As a mom of two, I know how beautifully messy parenthood can be, and that’s why we created Hello Bello,” Bell said in a statement.

“Our products are fresh and fun. More importantly, we use plant-based ingredients and organic botanicals that are better for our kids and better for our world.”

Their line of 10 products, sold exclusively at Walmart, include printed diapers, wipes, shampoo, diaper rash cream, sunscreen and laundry detergent and will cost anywhere from $1.88 to $23.94, according to the press release.

"We know parenting is hard enough as it is," Shepard said in the statement. "Parents shouldn't have to choose between what's good for their baby and good for their budget. That's why we couldn't ask for a better exclusive retail partner than Walmart, who is making it possible for us to offer premium products at a non-premium price."