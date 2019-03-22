Kristen Bell records song daughter wrote about flatulence, titled 'Oopsies'

Actress Kristen Bell celebrated her daughter's creativity by recording a song titled "Oopsies" that her then 3-year-old wrote about flatulence, as revealed in an Instagram video on Thursday.

The "Frozen" star recorded the song with her best friend Bob Mervak, she said in the post, adding that he is "pure magic."

"This gem started as a little tune he created with my 3-year-old daughter in our living room and has now grown into a full symphonic masterpiece," Bell said. "I am in constant awe of his gift and feel so lucky to know this walking reminder of the power of music."

The "Veronica Mars" actress is mother to daughter Delta, now 4, who penned the song, and Lincoln, 5.

"Recording this was some of the most fun I’ve had as a grown up," she said. "This delight is now available for your 👂 on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, anywhere you get your music."

Bell is also wife to actor Dax Shepard, who she quoted in a 2016 tweet also about flatulence.

"'I think people would be a lot more forgiving of farts if they thought of them as lower sneezes,' - deep thoughts by @daxshepard1," she tweeted.

Last month, the couple launched a new line of affordable baby products called "Hello Bello." Their line of 10 products, sold exclusively at Walmart, include printed diapers, wipes, shampoo, diaper rash cream, sunscreen and laundry detergent and will cost anywhere from $1.88 to $23.94, according to the press release.

“As a mom of two, I know how beautifully messy parenthood can be, and that’s why we created Hello Bello,” Bell said in the release.