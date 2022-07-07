Kris Jenner explains her feelings on the Kardashian-Jenners having kids outside of marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kris Jenner revealed her feelings on her daughters' decisions to have children out of wedlock after labeling herself "old-fashioned."

Jenner opened up about her marriage to Robert Kardashian during a recent appearance on the "Martha Stewart Podcast."

"I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later," Jenner admitted, (via E! News). "I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting...I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know, those were the days where – I'm very old-fashioned."

Stewart then mentioned how Jenner's children chose to create families outside of marriage.

"I guess so," Jenner responded, when asked if she had evolved in her views. "I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation - and I have so many generations now in my family - I guess there's such a big age difference."

The "Kardashians" star noted she tries to "embrace what is in front" of her.

"I've been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important," the reality TV star added. "Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it."

"They could throw anything at me, and I'm here for them. They know that. There's nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would."

Between Jenner's six children, she is the grandmother to 11 grandchildren. Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Rob Kardashian shares his daughter with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Khloe Kardashian shares a daughter with ex-beau Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner shares two children with current boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kim Kardashian gave birth to her first daughter out of wedlock with Kanye West. The estranged couple then had three children once married.