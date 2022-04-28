Travis Barker brings Kris Jenner to tears, visits Robert Kardashian Sr.’s grave for blessing to marry Kourtney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Barker made an old-fashioned gesture ahead of his marriage proposal to Kourtney Kardashian last year.

Fans of "The Kardashians" saw the Blink-182 drummer, 46, phone the Poosh founder’s mother, Kris Jenner, to ask for her permission to marry the 43-year-old in a moving step towards solidifying their future.

In Episode 1 of the newly-minted Hulu series, it was revealed that Kardashian and Barker had known each other for nearly a decade as friends before they became an item.

While sister Kim said she had pleaded for Kardashian and Barker to "hook up," Jenner said on the show that the pair’s relationship was unexpected given they were so close as friends.

KRIS JENNER TEARFUL IN TESTIMONY ABOUT BLAC CHYNA, ROB KARDASHIAN’S ALTERCATION, CLAIMS SHOW WASN’T CANCELED

Jenner joked on the show that Kardashian and Barker never miss a moment to "make out" and can't keep their hands off one another.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian revealed on the show she had a feeling the pair would soon become a couple as Kourtney and Scott Disick had already been broken up seven years.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, TRAVIS BARKER GOT MARRIED AFTER THE GRAMMYS, LAS VEGAS CHAPEL OWNER SAYS

The former pair share children Mason, 12; Penelope, 9; and Reign, 7.

Disick lamented on the series’ first episode that he felt guilt for the way he treated Kardashian during their often tumultuous time together. But he said he was OK with seeing her happy with Barker and only wanted to be "acknowledged" by the Kardashian family because Disick doesn’t "have another family to go to."

On Thursday’s episode, Jenner became emotional when she revealed that Barker had actually gone a step further by visiting the grave of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., for his spiritual blessing in asking Kourtney’s hand in marriage.

"He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," Jenner, 66, told Kim during a phone call prior to Kim's "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut. "It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it.

KIM KARDASHIAN TESTIFIES AT 'BLAC CHYNA' TRIAL, CAUSES A STIR

"It's all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married."

It was then that Kim, 41, quipped, "That's really crazy that she hasn't been married before. While I've had enough for all of us!"

BLAC CHYNA V. KARDASHIANS: DEFAMATION TRIAL RESUMES, CHYNA DETAILS TUMULTUOUS RELATIONSHIP WITH EX-FIANCÉ ROB

Robert Sr. died at age 59 Sept. 30, 2003, less than eight weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was lauded as a stout member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense "dream team" after the former football star was charged with murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994. Simpson was acquitted after what many still consider the "trial of the century."

Kardashian and Barker married in early April just hours after the Grammy Awards, a Las Vegas chapel owner relayed to Fox News Digital. However, Kardashian has since noted that the pair do not have a marriage license yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yes, they got married after the awards show at 1:45 a.m. at my chapel, One Love Wedding Chapel. They called about 12:30 a.m.," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told Fox News Digital at the time.

Frierson added that the pair requested an Elvis Presley impersonator to marry them. Frierson shared he was able to make it happen despite the last-minute arrangement.

Barker and Shanna Moakler were previously married from 2004 to 2008. They share daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18.