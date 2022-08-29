Kris Jenner debunks reports that Scott Disick was 'excommunicated' from Kardashian family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kris Jenner – momager to the daughters in the Kardashian/Jenner clan – was quick to debunk rumors that Scott Disick was "excommunicated" from the family.

"Scott Disick has reportedly been 'excommunicated' by the Kardashians," Paper Magazine posted on Instagram.

Jenner commented on the photo and set the record straight.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him and not true!"

Disick was previously married to Kourtney Kardashian and shares three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign – with the television personality.

The Instagram post stemmed from a Page Six report sharing that a source told the outlet that Disick had been "excommunicated" by the family.

"Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn't spend as much time with that whole group," the source said. "He's been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis."

Kourtney married the former Blink-182 drummer in May 2022.

This report came shortly after Disick was in a car accident in Calabasas, California.