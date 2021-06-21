Scott Disick explains why he dates much younger women on 'KUWTK' reunion

Scott Disick's last two serious relationships have both been with much younger women.

The ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian addressed his choice of a partner on part two of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion.

Disick told host Andy Cohen, "Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls… I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself."

The reality TV star, 38, is currently dating Amelia Hamlin, 20, the daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and "Real Housewife" star Lisa Rinna. Before Amelia, Disick dated Sofia Richie, 22, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie from 2017 to 2020.

Meanwhile, Disick and Kardashian, 42, were together from 2005 to 2015 and share three children together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

The Poosh founder admitted that one of the biggest reasons she and Disick couldn't work out was because of his substance abuse issues.

"Do you think your relationship might have turned out differently if you hadn't shared so much of it?" Cohen asked.

"Probably, but I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker," Kardashian said.

Disick chimed in, "I was pretty irresponsible." He's struggled with alcohol addiction and has admitted himself into rehab more than once.

"It wasn't anything I could hide, you know what I mean?" he continued. "So eventually I realized that this obviously is not giving me what I want. And a lot of the things that hurt me in my life were from drinking and these things that I can't really take back but you know, now I'm just trying to be the best guy I can be, a good dad and things like that, and make up for lost time but I do regret the person that I was for a long time to Kourtney, just everybody, I wasn't the best guy."

Cohen also asked Disick why he always seems bothered when Kardashian is dating someone else. She is currently in a relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

"I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy," he said.

Kardashian added that she supports "whoever would make him happy."