Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement has Scott Disick 'going crazy': report

The reality star and musician got engaged on the beach in Montecito, California

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Scott Disick isn’t taking Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement news well.

A source exclusively told Page Six that the Talentless founder is losing his mind over the impending nuptials — which is why fans knew to check in on him after the news broke late Sunday.

"Scott is going crazy," our insider said. "He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark."

A rep for Disick didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER ENGAGED

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian share a kiss at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian share a kiss at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. (Photo by Noam Galai)

Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in Montecito, Calif., with an oval-cut diamond ring estimated to be worth $1 million.

Disick shares three children with his ex: 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S EX, SCOTT DISICK, BLASTS HER PDA WITH TRAVIS BARKER IN ALLEGED DMS TO ANOTHER PAST BEAU

While the former "Flip It Like Disick" star, 38, may not be thrilled about the engagement, he gave his blessing to Kardashian’s relationship with the Blink-182 drummer during the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion, which aired in June.

Scott Disick, right, is reportedly fuming at the news his ex Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker, both left.

Scott Disick, right, is reportedly fuming at the news his ex Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker, both left. (Getty Images)

"I mean, yeah," Disick told host Andy Cohen when asked point-blank whether he’d "bless" the couple’s romance. "I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy."

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PLANS TO 'CONFRONT' EX SCOTT DISICK OVER ALLEGED DM TO FORMER BEAU YOUNES BENDJIMA: SOURCE

In hindsight, it doesn’t look like Disick meant what he said because he later shaded the Poosh founder’s PDA with Barker in an Instagram DM to one of her other exes, Younes Bendjima.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick appeared to write to Bendjima, attaching a photo of Kardashian, 42, mounting Barker, 45, on a boat.

Scott Disick is reportedly ‘going crazy’ after his ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker over the weekend. He is pictured in New York City on Oct. 10, 2021. 

Scott Disick is reportedly ‘going crazy’ after his ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker over the weekend. He is pictured in New York City on Oct. 10, 2021.  (Photo by Gotham/GC images)

SCOTT DISICK ‘KEEPING AWAY’ FROM KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN-TRAVIS BARKER ROMANCE DURING HAMPTONS GETAWAY: SOURCE

"Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy," Bendjima, who screenshotted the messages and then shared them, purportedly responded. "PS: i aint your bro."

Disick and then-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin broke up shortly thereafter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He and Kardashian dated from 2005 to 2015. She went public with Barker in January.

