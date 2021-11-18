Kourtney Kardashian hits back at critic who comments she’s ‘finally’ with her kids: I'm with them ‘every day'

Kourtney Kardashian is hitting back at a critic who appeared surprised that she was spending time with her kids.

The reality star and beauty influencer was none too happy when she shared a photo of daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, both of whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick, during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one social media user commented that she was "finally" with her kids.

Kardashian’s 11-year-old son, Mason, whom she also shares with Disick, was not present for the family trip.

"Oh wow you're with your kids finally????" the social media user commented on the snap of the kids on horseback, to which Kardashian fired back, "I'm with my kids every day thank God, social media isn't always real life."

The outing was in celebration of her fiancé Travis Barker’s 46th birthday. Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer got engaged last month after Barker popped the question as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, California.

E! News reported at the time that Kim, their other sister Khloe and their mom Kris Jenner, were also on hand to surprise Kardashian after the proposal.

Meanwhile, of the coastal horse expedition, an eyewitness insider relayed to E! News that the kids seemed enthralled to be spending time with each other.

"The kids got along well," the source told the outlet. "Alabama [Barker] was playing with Reign and really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time, and Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool."

"They all seemed very friendly and like they were having fun together," the eyewitness elaborated. "The younger kids looked up to the older kids, and they looked like one big happy family."