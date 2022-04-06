Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from Las Vegas chapel wedding with Travis Barker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kourtney Kardashian shared 10 photos from her impromptu Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker on Instagram.

Kardashian's photos captured the moment the two said "I Do" at the One Love Wedding Chapel on Sunday night, just hours after Barker performed at the Grammys. Kardashian and Barker wore matching leather jackets and the reality TV star carried a bouquet of red roses.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian captioned the photos on Wednesday.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star hinted that the couple will have another wedding by writing, "practice makes perfect."

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed the couple got married to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"Yes, they got married after the awards show at 1:45 a.m. at my chapel, One Love Wedding Chapel. They called about 12:30 a.m.," Frierson said.

Frierson revealed that the pair requested an Elvis Presley impersonator to wed them. Frierson shared he was able to make it happen despite the last-minute arrangement.

"My chapel is 24 hours, and they wanted to make sure I can get Elvis Presley," he said. "I wasn't sure if I could get Elvis, I said let me check and I got the Elvis, they paid online and they came in and got married."

The chapel owner went on to reveal that the reality TV star and her now-husband purchased a $299 wedding package and a paid "couple hundred dollars" for the Presley impersonator to marry them.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021. The Blink-182 drummer popped the question on Oct. 17 as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, California. Kim, their other sister Khloe and their mom Kris Jenner were on hand to surprise Kardashian after the proposal.

The Poosh founder shared the news on Instagram, posting a pair of photos that show her and her new fiance on the beach surrounded by what appears to be a giant decorative heart made of roses along with candles.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.