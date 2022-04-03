Grammys 2022: Partial winners list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are here.

The award show aired live from the MGM Grand Arena is Las Vegas.

Holding the highest number of nominations is Jon Batiste, with Justin Bieber and Doja Cat following.

Here is the list of winners so far:

Record of the year:

Album of the year:

Song of the year:

Best new artist:

Best pop solo performance:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: "Alive"

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: "Subconsciously"

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: "Tree Falls"

Best Rock Performance: "Making A Fire"

Best Metal Performance: "The Alien"

Best Rock Song: "Waiting On A War"

Best Rock Album: "Medicine At Midnight"

Best Alternative Music Album: "Daddy's Home"

Best R&B Performance: "Leave The Door Open" and "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Fight For You"

Best R&B Song: "Leave The Door Open"

Best Progressive R&B Album: "Table For Two"

Best R&B Album:

Best Rap Performance:

Best Melodic Rap Performance: "Hurricane"

Best Rap Song: "Jail"

Best Rap Album: "Call Me If You Get Lost"

Best Country Solo Performance: "You Should Probably Leave"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "Younger Me"

Best Country Song: "Cold"

Best country solo performance: "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

Best country do/group performance: "Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

Best comedy album: "Sincerely Louis CK," Louis C.K.

Best roots gospel album: "My Savior," Carrie Underwood

Best gospel album: " Believe For It," CeCe Winans

Best American roots performance: "Cry," Jon Batiste

Best American roots song: "Cry," Jon Batiste

Best música urbana album: "El Último Tour Del Mundo," Bad Bunny

Best Latin rock or alternative album: "Origen," Juanes

Best improvised jazz solo: "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)," Chick Corea

Best Latin jazz album: "Mirror Mirror," Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best musical theater album: "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical"

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The United States vs. Billie Holliday"

Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) "Soul," Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and "The Queen's Gambit," Carlos Rafael Rivera

Best dance/electronic album: "Subconsciously," Black Coffee

Best global music: "Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab

Best global music album: "Mother Nature," Angélique Kidjo

Best traditional blues album: "I Be Trying," Cedric Burnside

Best contemporary blues album: " 662," Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best folk album: "They're Calling Me Home," Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best historical album: "Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)"

The Associated Press contributed to this report