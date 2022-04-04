Kim Kardashian met Pete Davidson’s grandparents in recent Staten Island trip: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been introduced to her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson’s, grandparents.

According to TMZ, Kardashian joined Davidson on a trip to New York City recently to see a movie set that he has been working on. A source told the outlet that the set was close to the "Saturday Night Live" star’s grandparents’ house in Staten Island, so the couple paid them a visit.

The source went on to add that Davidson has yet to meet Kardashian’s children, out of respect to her estranged ex-husband, Kanye West.

Davidson has received a stamp of approval from Kardashian’s family and inner circle. One of the first images seen of Kardashian and Davidson featured her mother, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble all wearing matching Christmas pajamas.

Kardashian’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, posted a picture to her Instagram story on Valentine’s Day, sharing that the beauty mogul’s 28-year-old boyfriend sent her a flower arrangement on the love holiday.

"The sweetest! Thank you Pete," Khloe captioned to image of pink roses, adding several pink heart emojis.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her 3 children, has been documenting his latest hangouts with the comedian.

On Sunday, Disick took a video of Davidson dropping off food at his home, jokingly referring to him as a "Postmates" delivery driver.

Kardashian made her romance with Davdison Instagram official in early March, sharing two photos with the comedian.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors after the reality TV star appeared on "SNL" in October.

Davidson was first spotted with Kardashian at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The two were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called the outing friendly.

Kardashian's romance with Davidson comes after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February 2021.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.