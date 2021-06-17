Scott Disick drops $57,000 on lavish gift for girlfriend Amelia Hamlin's 20th birthday: report

Money was no object to Scott Disick as he continued to splurge on girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for her 20th birthday.

The Lord apparently scooped up a signed Helmut Newton print on Wednesday, dropping more than $57,000 on the lavish gift for his model girlfriend, according to People magazine.

The piece is titled, "Saddle II," and shows a model wearing tights and a blazer as she straddles a saddle set on an armchair.

The black-and-white photo is said to be one of Newton’s most provocative creations and was originally shot for a 1976 edition of Paris' Vogue Hommes magazine, the publication said.

Disick, 38, reportedly paid for the print in cryptocurrency, which was all the rage during a pop-up ArtLife Gallery in Miami’s design district.

The daughter of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin celebrated her second decade of life in Miami over the weekend and shared some stills and snaps of her numerous celebrations to her Instagram Story.

The showcases included dinner at the popular Papi Steak restaurant, and while dining in a lap of luxury, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children is seen in a video placing a necklace around the neck of Hamlin – which elicits a tear from the actress.

The couple also hit up the famed LIV nightclub and it appears the celebrations will continue.

Last month, Rinna, 57, didn’t seem to have any issue with her daughter’s relationship with the reality star and businessman.

"It is what it is," she said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" following the Season 11 premiere of her Bravo show.

Of meeting the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, Rinna pressed that Disick is "more handsome in person, and he was very nice."

"We had a very nice time. He met Harry [Hamlin], and there you go," she added.