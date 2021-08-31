Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, blasts her PDA with Travis Barker in alleged DMs to another past beau

Scott Disick allegedly slid into the DMs of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in an attempt to join forces against the reality star who has been jet-setting around the world with Travis Barker -- but Bendjima didn’t exactly go for the buddy routine.

Referencing the wildly public display of affection the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, have been exchanging during their recent vacation to Italy, Disick, 38, allegedly appeared to turn to Bendjima for support but the model, 28, didn’t take the bait and ended up putting Disick on blast afterward.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick allegedly wrote to Bendjima, who shared the alleged direct message to his Instagram Stories on Monday. The message was sent alongside a photo of Kardashian – who is the mother of Disick’s three children – straddling Barker on a boat.

"Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy," Bendjima appeared to write back, adding, "PS: i aint your bro."

SCOTT DISICK DROPS $57,000 ON LAVISH GIFT FOR GIRLFRIEND AMELIA HAMLIN'S 20TH BIRTHDAY: REPORT

Bendjima, who dated the Poosh founder from 2016 until their split in 2018, also wrote over the screenshot of the alleged direct message, stating: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

In a follow-up slide on his Instagram Story, Bendjima wrote, "couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

SCOTT DISICK AND AMELIA HAMLIN ENJOY FAMILY DATE NIGHT WITH HIS KIDS

Disick has yet to publicly respond to Bendjima, who many believed had also shaded his ex in a shared-then-deleted Instagram Story post back in April.

"Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange," Bendjima posted at the time in the wake of Kardashian sharing a photo of herself donning a thong bikini and kissing Barker.

Barker shares daughter, Alabama, 15, and son, Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. They split in 2008 after four years of marriage.

SCOTT DISICK ‘KEEPING AWAY’ FROM KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN-TRAVIS BARKER ROMANCE DURING HAMPTONS GETAWAY: SOURCE

Meanwhile, Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Disick, who is currently dating 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.

A rep for Disick did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.