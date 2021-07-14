Kourtney Kardashian divides fans with new look in see-through top

Kourtney Kardashian has a new look.

The 42-year-old star has seemingly introduced some edgier outfits to her wardrobe since beginning to date Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and fans have taken notice.

A selfie taken by the reality star was shared by her company, Poosh, on Tuesday, which highlighted one of her newer outfits.

In the snap, Kardashian donned a sheer black and green color-fade top that put her body on display, paired with a black leather skirt and fluffy green shoes. The star used emojis to censor the racy pic.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PRAISED FOR UNEDITED BIKINI PHOTO

To complete her ensemble, Kardashian held a bedazzled purse and wore her dark hair slicked back.

Fans had plenty to say about the new look as well.

"Love this!" said a fan.

"We love this outfit," wrote another.

"Woooow," another added. "I LOVE this outfit."

However, others weren’t so hot on the getup.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN EXPLAINS HER DECISION TO STEP AWAY FROM ‘TOXIC ENVIRONMENT’ ON ‘KUWTK’

"Don’t like your new looks," a follower noted.

"Not liking her style lately," said another. "You are to [sic] beautiful to dress like a skater chick."

Added a third: "I don’t understand why she changed her whole style because her new boyfriend… #personality where???"

Yet another suggested she was in the midst of a "midlife crisis."

Kardashian and Barker, 45, have been dating since the beginning of the year. The former reality star recently shared photos from a PDA-filled outing she and the musician recently embarked on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Swipe for happy girl," she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured several photos of herself smiling ear-to-ear while dressed up in what appeared to be a hotel.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In one blurred shot, Kardashian held Barker’s hand while strolling down a hallway and smiling. In the final photo in the post, Barker rested his tattooed hand on his girlfriend’s feet.