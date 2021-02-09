Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter Natalia Bryant signs with IMG models: ‘I am beyond thrilled’

Natalia Bryant is ready for the runway.

The eldest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his widow Vanessa Bryant has signed with IMG Models, the agency announced on Instagram Monday.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," said the 18-year-old in a statement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Bryant also took to social media where she shared the exciting news.

"I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"I’m so happy for you!" shared her mother. "I love you Nani!"

IMG is recognized for representing some of the most sought-after cover girls in the fashion industry including the Hadid sisters, Christie Brinkley, Kate Moss, Stephanie Seymour and Ashley Graham – just to name a few.

Bryant celebrated her birthday just last month. Vanessa revealed on Instagram that the high school senior has applied to several different universities for the fall.

"So cute," captioned the 38-year-old in a photo of Bryant wearing a sweatshirt from New York University.

"NYU is one of her top schools," revealed Vanessa. "… I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever."

The Bryant family endured a horrific loss in 2020. Kobe, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as six other passengers, were flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County on Jan. 26 when the helicopter encountered a thick fog in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles. Everyone, including pilot Ara Zobayan, perished in the crash.

Kobe is survived by Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

