Harry Brant, fashion icon and son of Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant, dead at 24

Harry Brant, fashion model and the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and businessman Peter Brant, has died at age 24.

His family announced news of his untimely death with a statement to the New York Times revealing that the cause was an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," the family told the outlet. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

He reportedly struggled with addiction for years.

Born to affluent parents, Harry spent his youth immersed in the world of arts and fashion. He was a staple at many fashion shows and even attended the famous Met Gala at age 16. He modeled for Italian Vogue and Balmain campaigns, according to People. However, he also dabbled in journalism, becoming a writer as a teenager for his father’s Interview magazine. In addition, he and his brother, Peter, released a unisex makeup line with MAC in 2015 and 2016.

Harry was committed to breaking barriers and challenging typical ideas of masculinity in the fashion world. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2012, the then 15-year-old explained his early fashion sense.

"When I started really getting into fashion, I had, and still do, this obsession with mostly women’s clothes," he explained. "I think I just fell in love with the ideal of how iconic fashion is—especially how it used to be, the power that all the fashion people held and the glamour of traveling with, like, a Louis Vuitton steamer trunk, wearing the New Look Dior dress with the big hats—so fantastic, I just became obsessed."

Harry and his brother were often heralded for their unapologetic willingness to own their immense privilege. Vanity Fair called him "Little Lord Fauntleroy" and New York Magazine once heralded the two brothers as "NYC’s Most Beautiful Teenage Brothers."

The Times reports that in 2016, Harry was arrested in Greenwich, Conn., for refusing to pay a cab fare and was charged at the time with larceny, interfering with an officer and drug possession.

Despite a few blemishes on his reputation, Harry was considered a trailblazer in the fashion world prior to his death. Many were quick to take to social media to eulogize him after his family announced he had died.

"#HarryBrant was a true icon in the making. A fashion darling. a cultural muse. And a lovely soul. I’m sadden for his family and I’m sadden for the world. We never truly got to see what the future held. RIP sweet prince," wrote one fan.

"RIP fashion icon Harry Brant. Broken heart," another added.

"RIP @harrybrant. Gone too soon," a third wrote.

"I was so obsessed with Harry and Peter Brant at once point in my life - it's so sad that he lost his battle with drugs Disappointed face you never know when a little more will be the last and that's what's scary #RIPHarryBrant," another person wrote.

In addition to his brother, Harry is survived by a younger sister, an older half-brother from his mother’s previous marriage and four half-siblings on his father’s side. Another half-sibling, Ryan Brant, died in 2019 at age 49.

"Harry was not just our son," the family concluded in their statement. "He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."