Taylor Swift sends Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia a special gift

Taylor Swift stunned fans when she dropped her new album "folklore" last week and "Swiftie" Natalia Bryant was even more surprised when the musician sent her a special gift.

The 17-year-old daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant posed with the gift, a cardigan, which is also the title of Swift's first single from the album.

Natalia's mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared the sweet photo on social media. “Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan,” she wrote.

Natalia also shared a message for Swift via her Instagram Story. She wrote, “Thank you SO much @taylorswift! I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore.'”

Swift, 30, first reached out to the Bryant family to send condolences after Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in January in a tragic helicopter crash along with seven others in Calabasas, Calif.

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy,” the Grammy-winner wrote at the time. “I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

Kobe was also a huge Swift fan and made an appearance during her "1989" world tour.

When she performed at the Staples Center in 2015, he joined her on stage and hung a banner for her next to his own team's: the Los Angeles Lakers.