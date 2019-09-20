Kirsten Dunst responds to ‘careless,’ ‘ignorant’ tweet referring to her as 'Spider-Man's girlfriend'

Kirsten Dunst responded to a tweet by news agency Reuters that condensed her acting career into just her role as “Spiderman’s [sic] girlfriend.”

Dunst played Mary Jane Watson opposite Toby Maguire’s Peter Parker in three “Spider-Man” films from 2002 to 2007. When the 37-year-old actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August, Reuters posted a tweet that was quickly lambasted by fans of her many other roles.

“Kirsten Dunst, best known for her role as Spiderman’s [sic] girlfriend, receives a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame,” the since-deleted post read.

In a clip from her upcoming episode of “The Talk,” where she promotes her new Showtime series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” Dunst responded to the tweet directly.

“I don’t really look at Twitter and stuff, I’m not really a social media girl," she explained. "But I was looking for the show and everything. I read it, too, and I was just like, ‘Yeah that’s pretty s—-y.’ You know what I mean?“

She continued: “It was a very ignorant tweet and it was done probably very carelessly, by a man.”

When the tweet first ran, Dunst’s fans were quick to note that she’s had a long career with popular roles in films like “Bring it On,” “Jumanji,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.” She was nominated for a Golden Globe for the 1994 film “Interview with the Vampire,” in 2011, she won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for “Melancholia” and in 2015, she was nominated for an Emmy for the FX show “Fargo.”

Reuters’ tweet came on the heels of an interview Dunst did on SiriusXM in which she said she felt ignored by Hollywood.

“Sometimes you're like, it'd be nice to be recognized by your peers,” she said. “I always feel like nobody — I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from ‘Bring It On."

"Of the things that people like, remember when 'Marie Antoinette' — y'all panned it? And now you all love it. 'Drop Dead Gorgeous'? Panned. Now you all love it," she added. "I feel like a lot of things I do, people like later.”

