Kirsten Dunst more than 'Spiderman's girlfriend,' social media users remind Reuters

After a backlash on social media Friday, Reuters deleted a tweet referring to actress Kirsten Dunst as “Spiderman’s [sic] girlfriend.”

Twitter users called the tweet “horrible,” “clueless” and “laughable,” while reminding the outlet of Dunst's many other roles.

Reuters’ original tweet read: “Kirsten Dunst, best known for her role as Spiderman’s [sic] girlfriend, receives a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

KIRSTEN DUNST FEELS LIKE A 'NOBODY' IN HOLLYWOOD, SAYS SHE'S MORE THAN JUST THAT 'BRING IT ON' GIRL

Dunst played Spider-Man’s girlfriend Mary Jane Watson in three movies between 2002 and 2007, but has also starred in many other films in her three-decade career, including “Marie Antoinette,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Little Women,” “Jumanji” and “The Virgin Suicides,” among others.

She is currently starring in Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Dunst, 37, a native of New Jersey, was nominated for a Golden Globe for 1994’s “Interview with the Vampire,” in 2011, she won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for “Melancholia” and in 2015, she was nominated for an Emmy for the FX show “Fargo.”

Reuters’ tweet came on the heels of an interview Dunst did on SiriusXM in which she said she felt ignored by Hollywood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Sometimes you're like, it'd be nice to be recognized by your peers,” she said. “I always feel like nobody — I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from ‘Bring It On."

"Of the things that people like, remember when 'Marie Antoinette' — y'all panned it? And now you all love it. 'Drop Dead Gorgeous'? Panned. Now you all love it," she added. "I feel like a lot of things I do, people like later.”

Dunst received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.