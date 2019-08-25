Tom Holland breaks silence on 'Spider-Man' split from Marvel

"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland was diplomatic about his beloved character's split from the Marvel Universe.

At Disney's D23 convention, the 23-year-old British actor quoted Robert Downey Jr.'s famous Tony Stark line from "Avengers: Endgame," telling the crowd, “It’s been a crazy week, and I love you all from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000."

Last week, it was reported that the cross-studio partnership between Disney and Sony, which allowed Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in Marvel films such as “Avengers: Endgame” and Marvel Studios to have a hand in producing stand-alone Spider-Man films like this summer’s “Far From Home,” was ending.

Fellow Marvel stars, including Jeremy Renner, have spoken out, begging for Holland to return to the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly of the situation, “I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy ... We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Holland himself expounded on the situation, saying, “basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it."

"The future for Spider-Man will be different," he said, "but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

