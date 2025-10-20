Sarah Ferguson allegedly visited Jeffrey Epstein with royal daughters after prison release: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson allegedly brought her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to visit Jeffrey Epstein after he was released from jail in 2009, according to a report, citing leaked emails.

According to emails seen by the Mail on Sunday, Epstein messaged his lawyer, Paul Tweed, in April 2011 claiming Ferguson "was the first" to celebrate his release from jail with her "two daughters in tow."

In the summer of 2009, Epstein was released from a Florida jail after being sentenced to 18 months, following convictions for soliciting a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution.

A source told People that Eugenie and Beatrice never met Epstein. Another source told The Telegraph that neither Ferguson nor her daughters remember visiting Epstein after his release from jail.

The alleged email exchange came a month after Ferguson did an interview with the London Evening Standard in March 2011, issuing a "heartfelt apology" for accepting money from Epstein and claimed she wanted "nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

The Mail on Sunday reported that Epstein emailed his lawyer, stating Ferguson "should affirmatively state that she was misquoted."

"[Sarah] took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities," Epstein reportedly wrote at the time.

Ferguson has admitted to accepting money from Epstein in the past, but the Mail on Sunday's new reporting suggests that Ferguson had asked Epstein for more.

"Is there any chance I could borrow 50 or 100,000 US dollars to help get through the small bills that are pushing me over? Had to ask," Ferguson allegedly asked Epstein via email, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The outlet reported that at the time of the request, Epstein was under house arrest following his release from jail and his bank accounts were being monitored. He reportedly did not complete the request and wrote Ferguson back: "You need to address these issues. You are great."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie's representatives for comment.

Last month, leaked emails circulated of Ferguson calling Epstein a "supreme friend," which prompted multiple charities to drop her as a patron.

"Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein , Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity," a spokesperson for Julia's House, a children's hospice organization, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support."

According to the Associated Press, Ferguson has also been dropped by the Teenage Cancer Trust and Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. The Prevent Breast Cancer also announced they had dropped the duchess as patron.

The British Heart Foundation also dropped the duchess as the charity's ambassador, according to the BBC. The Children's Literacy Charity cut ties with Ferguson as well, the outlet reported.

In the alleged email, Ferguson referred to the disgraced sex offender as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

"I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that," Ferguson allegedly wrote.

"I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you and if I did I would cause more problems to you, [Prince Andrew] and myself," she continued. "I was instructed to act with the utmost speed if I would have any chance of holding on to my career as a children’s book author and a children’s philanthropist."

In a statement to The Guardian , a representative for Ferguson said she stood by her public condemnation of Epstein.

"Like many people, she was taken in by [Epstein’s] lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with pedophilia," the statement read. "She does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats."

On Oct. 17, Andrew released a statement shortly after excerpts were published from an upcoming posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre , who has alleged she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and had sex with Andrew when she was 17.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," a statement released by the royal, and obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," the statement continued. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Queen Elizabeth gave Andrew the title Duke of York when he married Ferguson in 1986. Ferguson became the Duchess of York even after their divorce in 1996. People reported that Ferguson has been going by her legal name for years now and will continue to do so now that Andrew's title has been stripped. The outlet reported that their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Prince Eugenie's titles, will remain intact.