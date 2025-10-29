Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s jealousy of Kate Middleton’s royal success fueled rift with Prince William: experts

Royal experts say Andrew's alleged rudeness toward Princess of Wales sparked lasting tensions with his nephew

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Royal expert Andrew Lownie tells Fox News Digital that there are countless stories of Prince Andrew humiliating people, including royal staffers and former classmates.

Kate Middleton’s rise to popularity as a beloved member of the British royal family may have intensified tensions between Prince William and his embattled uncle, Prince Andrew.

Multiple royal experts told Fox News Digital that scandal-ridden Andrew — once known as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son — became increasingly jealous of the mother of three’s growing influence as a relatable royal who prioritizes family.

"The feud between Prince William and Prince Andrew started primarily due to Andrew’s jealousy and resulting disparaging remarks regarding Kate Middleton," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital.

PRINCE ANDREW’S RUDENESS TO KATE MIDDLETON CAUSED ONGOING FEUD WITH PRINCE WILLIAM: BOOK

A split side-by-side image of Prince Andrew and Prince William with Kate Middleton.

Royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince Andrew (left) was jealous of Kate Middleton's (right) growing influence as a beloved royal family member, sparking tensions with Prince William (center). On Oct. 17, Andrew announced he wouldn't use his Duke of York title anymore. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Prince William was infuriated," she claimed. "Being fiercely protective, he instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward any wayward behavior or scandals involving Prince Andrew."

Before Andrew announced on Oct. 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title, Richard Kay, editor-at-large of the U.K.’s Daily Mail, reported in 2024 that William and Andrew were at odds over Kate.

Kate Middleton and Prince William laughing as they bake together.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales make a potato and apple cake during a visit to Long Meadow Cider on Oct. 14, 2025, in Craigavon, Northern Ireland. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Differences between the monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal," he wrote at the time. "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced then–Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him."

WATCH: PRINCE ANDREW WAS ‘CRUEL TO STAFF,’ ‘TOOK ADVANTAGE’ OF HIS POSITION, ROYAL AUTHOR CLAIMS

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace, which handles the offices of the Prince and Princess of Wales, for comment.

"All the more daunting for Andrew was his displacement as his mother’s ‘golden boy’ since he was viewed as Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite," Fordwich claimed. "His resentment grew with his plummeting popularity and was then further exacerbated by Kate’s prominence and poise."

Kaye Middleton smiling and looking up as Prince William looks on as they stand against a wall of blooming flowers.

Kate Middleton, a mother of three, is recognized as a beloved and popular member of the British royal family. (DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In August, Andrew was the subject of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

Book cover for Entitled.

"Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" by Andrew Lownie is available now. (Westminster Press)

One of the claims the book makes is that at one point, Andrew was "rude" to Kate, known as the prized jewel of the royal family. The alleged incident, Lownie wrote, led to a feud between the ex-duke and his nephew that has lasted for years.

A source also told Lownie that William, heir to the British throne, "has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge."

Prince Andrew looking stern in royal robes.

Prince Andrew departs from Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Like a lot of us know, William felt Andrew was a danger to the reputation of the monarchy," Lownie told Fox News Digital at the time of his book’s publication.

Prince Andrew and King Charles smiling and laughing in one direction as Prince William looks sternly in the opposite direction.

According to reports, Prince William wants to ban his uncle from royal life once he becomes king.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"My source said Andrew was rude to Kate. And I think he was probably rude because he’s a real snob. He may have felt that Kate wasn’t aristocratic enough to marry William. While I can only speculate, no one has a harsh word to say about Kate Middleton. She’s been the savior of the royal family."

Kate Middleton sitting next to Prince Andrew inside Royal Albert Hall as they both look serious.

Prince Andrew and Kate Middleton attend the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts at the Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 11, 2017, in London. (Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

"Andrew gets jealous of people. He may even be jealous of William’s popularity. But I do know that when William comes to the throne, Andrew will be dust."

Prince Andrew looking perplexed in a dark suit and matching tie.

Prince Andrew attends the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025 in London.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Lownie’s book portrays Andrew as a globe-trotting, womanizing eccentric — known for strange indulgences such as "air showers," a menagerie of stuffed animals, outbursts that left staff in tears, and a history of eyebrow-raising business dealings.

At the time, Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and a spokesperson for the duke’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, for comment. 

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital they don’t speak for the prince as he’s no longer a working royal. A spokesperson also previously told Fox News Digital, "We don't comment on such books."

A close-up of Prince William looking annoyed and pensive.

Prince William has been supporting King Charles III, who is seeking treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Roya Nikkhah, royal editor for The Sunday Times, wrote on Oct. 18 that William will be "more ruthless" about Andrew’s fate when he becomes king. She noted that Buckingham Palace confirmed the Prince of Wales was "consulted" on the decision for Andrew to relinquish his royal title, adding that "he is not satisfied with the outcome."

Prince Andrew smirking at Prince William as the Prince of Wales looks on.

Prince Andrew and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's requiem mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025 in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"When William is king, Andrew will be banned from all elements of royal life," she reported. "He will be excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and banned from most state occasions." It’s also understood that William, 43, will ban Ferguson, 66.

Prince Andrew and Kate Middleton turned against each other while standing in a crowd.

Author Andrew Lownie told Fox News Digital he stood by his claims of Prince Andrew reportedly being "rude" to Kate Middleton.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Fordwich claimed that Andrew resented the "attention and acceptance" Kate, 43, received as a working royal, despite not having an aristocratic background.

Kate Middleton sitting in a royal carriage with Queen Camilla and Prince Andrew.

Kate Middleton is seen here between Queen Camilla and Prince Andrew in a horse-drawn carriage as they attend the Trooping the Colour parade on June 11, 2011, in London, England. Kate Middleton married Prince William on April 29, 2011. (Indigo/Getty Images)

"She was increasingly becoming more beloved and viewed as a stabilizing figure within the family. Prince William became ever more protective of Kate. As his uncle’s scandal deepened, his instincts were to protect their royal reputation."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner agreed.

Princess Eugenie wearing a grey coat next to Princess Beatrice in a navy blue coat

Prince William is said to still be close with his royal cousins, Princess Beatrice (right) and Princess Eugenie (left) (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"The reality is that all senior members of the royal family hate being overshadowed by new, young upstarts, in their eyes," he told Fox News Digital. "Andrew has always wanted more adulation for his two daughters. When Kate came along in the arms of William and was protected by the other royals, it was like a red flag to a bull."

Sarah Ferguson looking somber walking alongside Prince Andrew outside of church.

Prince William reportedly wants to ban Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (pictured here) from royal life once he becomes king. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Andrew always thought he should be king rather than Charles," he claimed. "There’s always been a festering envy for many years. It’s probably why William is now taking a very strong line against Andrew."

Andrew announced he would no longer use his Duke of York title and his other honors after renewed scrutiny over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s younger brother said, "The continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family."

A close-up of Prince Andrew looking pensive with his finger to his mouth.

On Oct. 27, The Sun published a report claiming that Prince Andrew is demanding two royal homes as part of his exit deal. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

A close-up of Prince Andrew looking away outdoors wearing a dark blue suit.

Prince Andrew stepped back as a senior royal in 2019. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Andrew stepped down from public life in 2019 over his association with Epstein, despite his denials of wrongdoing. His latest announcement came days after the posthumous memoir by Virginia Roberts Giuffre was published on Oct. 21. The 41-year-old, who died in April, alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew, 65, when she was 17.

The Sun reported that Andrew has agreed to vacate his 30-room Royal Lodge, despite his lease, which lasts until 2078. However, he is reportedly demanding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, and William and Kate’s Adelaide Cottage for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The Prince and Princess of Wales are moving to Forest Lodge next month.

Princess Catherine gets a kiss from son, Prince Louis

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, won't receive the Duke of York title when he reaches adulthood.  (Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Given their disgust regarding Andrew’s scandals, both Prince William and Princess Catherine can’t even bear the thought of living near Andrew," Fordwich claimed.

An aerial view of Royal Lodge.

The entrance gates and gatehouse to Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew's current home, are seen in Windsor Great Park on Oct. 25, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Following Andrew’s scandals, William and Kate are said to be quietly enforcing a stricter, "zero-tolerance" approach within the monarchy.

"Prince William always takes the harder line," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard previously told Fox News Digital. "He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals."

Sarah Ferguson smiles next to ex-husband Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson currently reside at Royal Lodge. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"He realizes it’s harder for the king to deal with his brother than it will be for him to deal with his uncle in due course," said Chard.

PRINCE WILLIAM SEES PRINCE ANDREW, SARAH FERGUSON AS 'THREAT' AS KING CHARLES FREEZES THEM OUT: EXPERTS

Virginia Giuffre's book near Big Ben in London.

"Nobody's Girl" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre is seen in London on Oct. 21, 2025. Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"However, he feels his father has teetered too long with the kid-gloves approach. Prince William and the whole royal family are fully supportive of King Charles taking a stronger stance against his brother. 

"William would prefer a swift, clean break with Prince Andrew before things decline further. He also hopes to shield the king from the damage," Chard said.

Virginia Giuffre being held by two women who are also survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein, from left: Sarah Ransome, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Marijke Chartouni find support in each other after having met at an emotional court hearing on Aug. 27, 2019. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew, who denied her claims and said he didn’t recall meeting her. The case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. According to court documents, the prince acknowledged that Giuffre was "an established victim of abuse."

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Officially stripping Andrew of his royal titles would require an act of parliament. While Andrew will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York, he will remain a prince as he is the son of the late queen. Buckingham Palace and the British government are under intense pressure to formally strip Andrew of his royal titles.

