Prince Andrew’s jealousy of Kate Middleton’s royal success fueled rift with Prince William: experts

Kate Middleton’s rise to popularity as a beloved member of the British royal family may have intensified tensions between Prince William and his embattled uncle, Prince Andrew.

Multiple royal experts told Fox News Digital that scandal-ridden Andrew — once known as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son — became increasingly jealous of the mother of three’s growing influence as a relatable royal who prioritizes family.

"The feud between Prince William and Prince Andrew started primarily due to Andrew’s jealousy and resulting disparaging remarks regarding Kate Middleton," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital.

"Prince William was infuriated," she claimed. "Being fiercely protective, he instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward any wayward behavior or scandals involving Prince Andrew."

Before Andrew announced on Oct. 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title, Richard Kay, editor-at-large of the U.K.’s Daily Mail, reported in 2024 that William and Andrew were at odds over Kate.

"Differences between the monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal," he wrote at the time. "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced then–Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace, which handles the offices of the Prince and Princess of Wales, for comment.

"All the more daunting for Andrew was his displacement as his mother’s ‘golden boy’ since he was viewed as Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite," Fordwich claimed. "His resentment grew with his plummeting popularity and was then further exacerbated by Kate’s prominence and poise."

In August, Andrew was the subject of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

One of the claims the book makes is that at one point, Andrew was "rude" to Kate, known as the prized jewel of the royal family. The alleged incident, Lownie wrote, led to a feud between the ex-duke and his nephew that has lasted for years.

A source also told Lownie that William, heir to the British throne, "has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge."

"Like a lot of us know, William felt Andrew was a danger to the reputation of the monarchy," Lownie told Fox News Digital at the time of his book’s publication.

"My source said Andrew was rude to Kate. And I think he was probably rude because he’s a real snob. He may have felt that Kate wasn’t aristocratic enough to marry William. While I can only speculate, no one has a harsh word to say about Kate Middleton. She’s been the savior of the royal family."

"Andrew gets jealous of people. He may even be jealous of William’s popularity. But I do know that when William comes to the throne, Andrew will be dust."

Lownie’s book portrays Andrew as a globe-trotting, womanizing eccentric — known for strange indulgences such as "air showers," a menagerie of stuffed animals, outbursts that left staff in tears, and a history of eyebrow-raising business dealings.

At the time, Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and a spokesperson for the duke’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, for comment.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital they don’t speak for the prince as he’s no longer a working royal. A spokesperson also previously told Fox News Digital, "We don't comment on such books."

Roya Nikkhah, royal editor for The Sunday Times, wrote on Oct. 18 that William will be "more ruthless" about Andrew’s fate when he becomes king. She noted that Buckingham Palace confirmed the Prince of Wales was "consulted" on the decision for Andrew to relinquish his royal title, adding that "he is not satisfied with the outcome."

"When William is king, Andrew will be banned from all elements of royal life," she reported. "He will be excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and banned from most state occasions." It’s also understood that William, 43, will ban Ferguson, 66.

Fordwich claimed that Andrew resented the "attention and acceptance" Kate, 43, received as a working royal, despite not having an aristocratic background.

"She was increasingly becoming more beloved and viewed as a stabilizing figure within the family. Prince William became ever more protective of Kate. As his uncle’s scandal deepened, his instincts were to protect their royal reputation."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner agreed.

"The reality is that all senior members of the royal family hate being overshadowed by new, young upstarts, in their eyes," he told Fox News Digital. "Andrew has always wanted more adulation for his two daughters. When Kate came along in the arms of William and was protected by the other royals, it was like a red flag to a bull."

"Andrew always thought he should be king rather than Charles," he claimed. "There’s always been a festering envy for many years. It’s probably why William is now taking a very strong line against Andrew."

Andrew announced he would no longer use his Duke of York title and his other honors after renewed scrutiny over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s younger brother said, "The continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Andrew stepped down from public life in 2019 over his association with Epstein, despite his denials of wrongdoing. His latest announcement came days after the posthumous memoir by Virginia Roberts Giuffre was published on Oct. 21. The 41-year-old, who died in April, alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew, 65, when she was 17.

The Sun reported that Andrew has agreed to vacate his 30-room Royal Lodge, despite his lease, which lasts until 2078. However, he is reportedly demanding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, and William and Kate’s Adelaide Cottage for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The Prince and Princess of Wales are moving to Forest Lodge next month.

"Given their disgust regarding Andrew’s scandals, both Prince William and Princess Catherine can’t even bear the thought of living near Andrew," Fordwich claimed.

Following Andrew’s scandals, William and Kate are said to be quietly enforcing a stricter, "zero-tolerance" approach within the monarchy.

"Prince William always takes the harder line," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard previously told Fox News Digital. "He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals."

"He realizes it’s harder for the king to deal with his brother than it will be for him to deal with his uncle in due course," said Chard.

"However, he feels his father has teetered too long with the kid-gloves approach. Prince William and the whole royal family are fully supportive of King Charles taking a stronger stance against his brother.

"William would prefer a swift, clean break with Prince Andrew before things decline further. He also hopes to shield the king from the damage," Chard said.

In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew, who denied her claims and said he didn’t recall meeting her. The case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. According to court documents, the prince acknowledged that Giuffre was "an established victim of abuse."

Officially stripping Andrew of his royal titles would require an act of parliament. While Andrew will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York, he will remain a prince as he is the son of the late queen. Buckingham Palace and the British government are under intense pressure to formally strip Andrew of his royal titles.