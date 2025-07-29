Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'desperate' to win back royal family in latest maneuver with King Charles: expert

The Duke of Sussex's offer to share his official schedule is seen as an attempt to win back the royal family's trust while King Charles remains 'cautious'

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean weighs in on the new interview with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry is said to be "desperate" to reconcile with his family.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail recently reported that the Duke of Sussex quietly extended an olive branch to the royals by offering to share his official schedule of engagements. According to the outlet, this is a bid to ease tensions between him and his father, King Charles III, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer.

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment. The couple’s office declined to comment when reached by People magazine.

KING CHARLES ‘CAUTIOUS AND WARY’ OF PRINCE HARRY’S LATEST ATTEMPT TO MEND ROYAL RIFT: EXPERT

Prince Harry in a black suit walking behind his father who is wearing a blue uniform.

Prince Harry has reportedly offered to share his diary of engagements with the royal family. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Harry is now desperate," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"While this self-serving gesture is notable, it won’t do much to mitigate suspicion and caution on the royal side," Fordwich claimed. "King Charles III is now more guarded than ever, indeed somewhat traumatized by a string of betrayals."

newspaper story about Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

In 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a televised interview to Oprah Winfrey. (Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Fordwich noted that, according to palace insiders, the king "has expressed being ‘cautious and wary’ regarding fearing further unsavory leaks, [especially] private royal family gatherings being publicized yet again."

Prince Harry blue suit looking ahead of a brick wall.

Prince Harry told the BBC in May his father wouldn't speak to him. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Also, overall doubt still prevails in Prince William’s camp," Fordwich claimed. "He considers any reconciliation at all as a ‘grave mistake.’ His senior royal courtiers are understood to be just as wary and immensely protective of the future monarch. They only see [a reconciliation] as creating more bombshells, as well as instability."

According to the outlet, Harry’s proposal will allow transparency, avoiding conflicts between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s public outings and the British royal family’s engagements. This will also attempt to quash rumors the Sussexes are trying to overshadow the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clapping

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena Sept. 16, 2023, in Düsseldorf, Germany.  (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

It’s noted that Harry’s recent visit to Angola honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, eclipsed stories about Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday.

King Charles wearing a formal Scottish kilt.

Britain's King Charles III attends a reception at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso, northern Scotland, July 28, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The outlet also revealed that Harry sharing his diary would potentially spark conversations about when father and son can meet in person again. Harry and Charles were last together for a brief meeting in February 2024 after Buckingham Palace announced the 76-year-old’s cancer diagnosis

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital he’s optimistic about Harry’s latest move.

A close-up of King Charles in a striped blue suit

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

"This represents a gesture of goodwill," he said. "The Sussexes should always respect the royal calendar, where natural care is taken to avoid clashes whenever possible. … This is a practical move that will be appreciated. It appears the Sussexes are getting some good advice."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner agreed.

"This is a very significant departure and development for Harry as he attempts to find a peaceful way forward," he told Fox News Digital. "In my opinion, this should be construed as a way forward and one which the royal family should accept and move forward to a peaceful conclusion for the future."

Queen Elizabeth in a bright suit looking away as Meghan Markle wears a wedding dress.

Meghan Markle, an American actress, became a member of the British royal family in 2018 when she married Britain's Prince Harry. (Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing unbearable intrusions of the British media and a lack of support from the palace. They moved to California that same year.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking serious

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020. (Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images)

After their royal exit, the couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which detailed embarrassing revelations about the House of Windsor, only worsened tensions with his family.

In televised interviews to promote the book, Harry accused his stepmother, Queen Camilla, of leaking private conversations to the media in an attempt to gain favorable tabloid coverage. He singled out Camilla’s efforts to rehabilitate her image with the public after her longtime affair with his father.

Queen Camilla wearing a white dress and matching hat looking surprised.

Queen Camilla attends King George Day at Ascot Racecourse July 26, 2025, in Ascot, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine the king wouldn’t respond to his letters or phone calls. Several royal experts told Fox News Digital William and Harry aren’t on speaking terms.

King Charles III in a red formal suit next to a horse

Sources close to Prince Harry previously told People magazine King Charles III wouldn't respond to his son's calls and letters. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

In May, Harry told the BBC he wanted to reconcile with his family, but his father wouldn’t speak to him.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he said. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" was published in January 2023. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting July 9 with the king’s communications secretary in London.

Kate Middleton wearing a blue dress and smiling.

Aides for the Prince and Princess of Wales (pictured here) weren't at the so-called peace summit in London. (Thomas Schreyer/VCG via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital learned that Meredith Maines, the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, had traveled across the pond to meet with the U.K.-based communications team, media, stakeholders and senior figures connected to the prince’s patronages. The visit was entirely routine and part of ongoing planning and engagement.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

Still, an insider told People magazine "it was a good first step."

Prince William wearing a dark suit and a striped tie.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry and Prince William (pictured) are not on speaking terms. (Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images)

"It is always better to be talking," the source said. "It’s a positive step. There’s optimism that it can be taken forever."

William and wife Kate Middleton were reportedly unaware of the meeting. People magazine noted that the strain between the brothers continues.

King Charles smiling wearing his sunglasses wearing a white collared shirt.

Insiders and royal experts said the secret meeting between aides in July was a positive move. (Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative [at the meeting]," a friend told the Daily Mail.

Britain's Prince Harry walks outside Westminster Abbey

Britain's Prince Harry walks outside Westminster Abbey after King Charles' coronation ceremony in London May 6, 2023.  (Reuters/Dylan Martinez)

"They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution. The fact that it ended up in the newspapers tells you all you need to know."

Fordwich said it would take a lot more work for Harry to win back his family’s trust again.

Prince William in mid conversation wearing a black blazer and a striped tie.

Several senior royals reportedly don't trust the Sussexes. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

"If there is to be any proper reconciliation, the royal family has absolutely no need to move at anything other than a glacial pace," she explained. "As for the calendar gesture, it’s not important to the royal family. They share their calendars with the British government and other foreign governments. … It’s up to Harry to plan properly around the royals, not the other way around."

PRINCE HARRY’S NUCLEAR INTERVIEW WOULD HAVE ‘HORRIFIED’ QUEEN: EXPERT

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

Prince Harry told the BBC in May he's ready to reconcile with his family. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"This is … a desperate move on Harry’s part," Fordwich claimed. "This supposed willingness to now coordinate schedules doesn’t equate to true contrition nor a genuine commitment to royal values.

"The only way for Harry to ever have any chance of repairing this ghastly rift is by his actions," Fordwich insisted. "Harry would have to show discretion for many years to demonstrate any respect at all for protocol, privacy, as well as the family institution."

Prince Harry smiling

Prince Harry still calls California home. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito with their son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

