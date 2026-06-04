Sharon Stone admits the brutal moment she knew her marriage was over

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Sharon Stone opened up about the devastating moment she knew her marriage was over.

Stone recently revealed that while facing a frightening health scare, she found herself at odds with her husband. His reaction to her decision ultimately became the breaking point in their relationship.

The now 68-year-old actress recalled being warned that doctors believed suspicious masses in her breast could be cancerous.

Stone did not mention her ex-husband by name but did share that he was a journalist. The actress was married to Phil Bronstein from 1998 until 2004. At the time, Bronstein was a prominent newspaper executive. Her first husband was television and film producer and writer Michael Greenburg; she was married to Greenburg from 1984 until 1990.

"And one of them was bigger than the size of my entire left breast," she said during an appearance on "The Person Who Believed In Me" podcast. "It was all the way up into here. And the doctor had come out to my house and said, 'Look, we think you should have a bilateral mastectomy. This is really bad. And we usually, when they're all the way up into here, we know before we go in that they're cancer.' And I said, 'I don't have cancer.' And he said, 'You don't get to decide that.' And I said, 'I do, I do get to decide that I'm deciding. But I am deciding that I will have a bilateral because I'm not f--king around."

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Stone claimed her husband's response was immediate and negative: "...my husband said, 'Wow, this is ridiculous.' And got up and left the room."

The "Basic Instinct" star explained that her then-husband was "furious" that she would choose to undergo a bilateral mastectomy. Stone recalled the doctor defending her decision and reminding her husband that the choice belonged to her.

"And so the doctor said to him, 'If I had more patients like her, we'd have more women alive today. You need to sit down.' And I said, 'I make the decisions. Not you.'"

"That was the end of the marriage," Stone recalled. "That was it. He was done with me. Then it was over."

Stone clarified that a decision to end the marriage wasn't necessarily made that day.

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"It was just over in the room," Stone said. "You could just tell it was over."

"He thought I was ridiculous," she claimed. "He thought I was foolish. He thought I was making too many decisions myself."

Stone was right and doctors discovered her tumors were benign during a biopsy.

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