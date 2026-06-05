Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

'Jumanji' actor James Handy's girlfriend's son charged with murder after actor found stabbed to death

Michael Gledhill, 44, faces up to 26 years to life after allegedly stabbing the 81-year-old actor in the chest

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Handy's girlfriend's son has been charged with murder, after the actor was found stabbed to death outside his home in Tarzana.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, Michael Gledhill, 44, is facing up to 26 years to life in prison if he is convicted as charged.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan J. Hochman, issued the following statement: "This is not how anyone's life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home. The victim, James Handy, deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for and enjoying it with those he loved and cared about."

James Handy, left, appears as Charles Ross alongside A.J. Buckley in an episode of

James Handy, left, appears as Charles Ross alongside A.J. Buckley in an episode of "CSI: NY" titled "The Real McCoy." (Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

The statement continued, "Like all murder victims, his life mattered and the person who inexplicably and violently took it must be held accountable for his actions."

ACTOR JAMES HANDY, KNOWN FOR 'JUMANJI' AND 'TOP GUN: MAVERICK,' ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY GIRLFRIEND'S SON

"This is not how anyone's life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home."

— Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan J. Hochman

The press release stated that Gledhill was charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon, a knife.

James Handy

James Handy was murdered earlier this week. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Handy, an actor known for various roles in films like "Jumanji" and "Top Gun: Maverick," was killed early Wednesday morning. According to police, a 911 caller stated: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

When officers arrived, they found Handy, 81, unconscious in the front yard suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Authorities said Handy was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to investigators, Gledhill flagged down officers as they arrived and told them he was the person they were looking for.

James Handy promotional photo for the ABC tv movie 'False Arrest'.

James Handy was in the ABC TV movie "False Arrest." (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Police said Gledhill lived at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gledhill was arrested and booked into the Van Nuys Jail on a murder charge. Bail was set at $2 million.

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Close modal

Continue