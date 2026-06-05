'Jumanji' actor James Handy's girlfriend's son charged with murder after actor found stabbed to death

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James Handy's girlfriend's son has been charged with murder, after the actor was found stabbed to death outside his home in Tarzana.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, Michael Gledhill, 44, is facing up to 26 years to life in prison if he is convicted as charged.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan J. Hochman, issued the following statement: "This is not how anyone's life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home. The victim, James Handy, deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for and enjoying it with those he loved and cared about."

The statement continued, "Like all murder victims, his life mattered and the person who inexplicably and violently took it must be held accountable for his actions."

ACTOR JAMES HANDY, KNOWN FOR 'JUMANJI' AND 'TOP GUN: MAVERICK,' ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY GIRLFRIEND'S SON

"This is not how anyone's life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home." — Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan J. Hochman

The press release stated that Gledhill was charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon, a knife.

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Handy, an actor known for various roles in films like "Jumanji" and "Top Gun: Maverick," was killed early Wednesday morning. According to police, a 911 caller stated: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

When officers arrived, they found Handy, 81, unconscious in the front yard suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Authorities said Handy was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

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According to investigators, Gledhill flagged down officers as they arrived and told them he was the person they were looking for.

Police said Gledhill lived at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend.

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Gledhill was arrested and booked into the Van Nuys Jail on a murder charge . Bail was set at $2 million.

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.