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Maya Hawke says mom Uma Thurman practiced 'witch-adjacent' remedies

The 'Stranger Things' star said her mom would brew pineapple skin tea to fight colds using natural enzymes

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Ethan Hawke discusses his faith as 'Wildcat' is released Video

Ethan Hawke discusses his faith as 'Wildcat' is released

Ethan Hawke has a sit-down discussion about his faith and how it plays into his work in the arts after the film "Wildcat" debuted Sept. 1. (Courtesy: Bishop Robert Barron via YouTube)

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Maya Hawke is shedding some light on how she was raised with Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke as parents.

On NPR's "Wild Card with Rachel Martin," Maya dove into "witch-adjacent" remedies her mom instilled in her as a child.

"My mother really taught me to love and respect nature... like herbal remedies to things," she began. "It's sort of like 'witch-adjacent.' It's not toil and trouble, but it's wickenary."

Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke

Maya Hawke says Uma Thurman used "witch-adjacent" herbal remedies growing up and Ethan Hawke leaned into his creative side. (Getty Images)

She went on to explain that one she still remembers from her childhood is a pineapple skin tea that her mom would have her drink if she had a cold. "Because the enzymes in the pineapple skin is good to get rid of a cold," she added.

UMA THURMAN REVEALS WHY SHE NEVER LIVED IN LOS ANGELES

Maya explained that her dad is "magic in a different way."

"He's a magical thinker. I wouldn't say he's witchy, but he used to do like treasure hunts for me when I was a kid," Maya added. "He's crafty and magical, but he's not witchy."

Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke smiling at a film premiere.

Maya Hawke shared that her dad, Ethan Hawke, would create treasure hunts for her as a kid. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ABA)

The "Stranger Things" star noted that she grew up between Manhattan and Upstate New York. Maya explained that Uma loves nature and that she is a "gorgeous gardener."

Maya explained that growing up, she didn't know how "big of a deal" her parents were because her mom spent most of her time with her in her garden, "on her knees," finding ingredients to make soups out of.

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke standing together posing for a photo

Maya Hawke said her mother loves nature. (Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

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Maya comes from one of Hollywood's most famous families. Of course, Ethan is best known for his roles in "Dead Poets Society," "Training Day," "Boyhood," and the "Before" trilogy, while her mother, Uma, rose to fame through iconic roles in "Pulp Fiction" and Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" films.

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman hugging at the Sundance Film Festival

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman married in 1998 and divorced in 2005. (Fred Hayes/WireImage)

Ethan and Uma married in 1998 after meeting on the set of "Gattaca" and divorced in 2005. Maya followed in her parents' footsteps and has built a successful career as both an actress and singer-songwriter, earning widespread recognition for her role as Robin Buckley in Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things."

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Maya has four siblings in total.

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke standing together

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke in 2001. (Kurt Krieger/Corbis)

She has one full sibling, her younger brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke. Through her father's marriage to Ryan Shawhughes, Maya has two half-sisters, Clementine Hawke and Indiana Hawke. Through her mother's relationship with financier Arpad Busson, she has another half-sister, Luna Thurman-Busson.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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