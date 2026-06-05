Maya Hawke says mom Uma Thurman practiced 'witch-adjacent' remedies

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Maya Hawke is shedding some light on how she was raised with Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke as parents.

On NPR's "Wild Card with Rachel Martin," Maya dove into "witch-adjacent" remedies her mom instilled in her as a child.

"My mother really taught me to love and respect nature... like herbal remedies to things," she began. "It's sort of like 'witch-adjacent.' It's not toil and trouble, but it's wickenary."

She went on to explain that one she still remembers from her childhood is a pineapple skin tea that her mom would have her drink if she had a cold. "Because the enzymes in the pineapple skin is good to get rid of a cold," she added.

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Maya explained that her dad is "magic in a different way."

"He's a magical thinker. I wouldn't say he's witchy, but he used to do like treasure hunts for me when I was a kid," Maya added. "He's crafty and magical, but he's not witchy."

The "Stranger Things" star noted that she grew up between Manhattan and Upstate New York. Maya explained that Uma loves nature and that she is a "gorgeous gardener."

Maya explained that growing up, she didn't know how "big of a deal" her parents were because her mom spent most of her time with her in her garden, "on her knees," finding ingredients to make soups out of.

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Maya comes from one of Hollywood's most famous families. Of course, Ethan is best known for his roles in "Dead Poets Society," "Training Day," "Boyhood," and the "Before" trilogy, while her mother, Uma, rose to fame through iconic roles in "Pulp Fiction" and Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" films.

Ethan and Uma married in 1998 after meeting on the set of "Gattaca" and divorced in 2005. Maya followed in her parents' footsteps and has built a successful career as both an actress and singer-songwriter, earning widespread recognition for her role as Robin Buckley in Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things."

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Maya has four siblings in total.

She has one full sibling, her younger brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke. Through her father's marriage to Ryan Shawhughes, Maya has two half-sisters, Clementine Hawke and Indiana Hawke. Through her mother's relationship with financier Arpad Busson, she has another half-sister, Luna Thurman-Busson.

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