Prince William breaks silence on King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

Prince William expressed gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy for his family following King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales was joined by Tom Cruise, a longtime friend of the monarchy, at London's Air Ambulance Charity, where Prince William said he "really appreciates everyone's kindness" following King Charles' diagnosis.

King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

KING CHARLES DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER, BUCKINGHAM PALACE SAYS

In March 2020, Prince William became Patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity after supporting their 30th Anniversary Campaign. William previously worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance from 2015-17.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joked about their famous friend dropping in at the charitable event with a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Fancy seeing you here, @TomCruise!"

PRINCE WILLIAM RETURNS TO WORK WITHOUT KATE MIDDLETON AFTER PALACE SLAMS REPORT SHE WAS IN ‘INDUCED COMA’

Earlier in the morning, the Prince of Wales returned to work for the first time since his father's cancer diagnosis was revealed. It was also the first royal appearance for Prince William since Kate Middleton's surgery.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed a "separate issue of concern" was identified during King Charles' recent "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement.

King Charles was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis His Majesty received.

In addition to Prince Harry and Prince William, the monarch reportedly advised his siblings – Prince Andrew , Princess Anne and Prince Edward – about his diagnosis prior to the public revelation, according to People magazine.

The Duke of Sussex flew into town from California to visit his father on Tuesday, and left the country the following day.

One day prior to announcing his cancer diagnosis, the king made his first public appearance since receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. The British monarch waved to well-wishers outside of St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham with his wife, Queen Camilla.

On Jan. 17, King Charles III was scheduled to have a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate. The palace later announced that the surgery had been a success. "His Majesty is doing quite well," a royal source told Fox News Digital.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the palace said in a statement released on Jan. 17.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

On the recommendation of her doctors, the princess will not resume her public duties until Easter, palace officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.