Prince Harry visits King Charles following cancer diagnosis but ‘not meeting’ with Prince William: expert

Despite Prince Harry traveling to the U.K. following the news of his father’s cancer diagnosis, there are no plans to reunite with his brother Prince William.

"William is not meeting with Harry albeit Harry would like to meet," royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared with Fox News Digital.

King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

PRINCE HARRY JOINS KING CHARLES IN THE UK AS MONARCH IS TREATED FOR CANCER

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Soon after King Charles went public with his cancer diagnosis, his estranged son Prince Harry arrived to be by his side in the United Kingdom.

A source in the United Kingdom told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry had arrived on Tuesday, and was spotted entering Clarence House, the London residence of the King.

A car believed to be transporting the Prince was spotted at Heathrow Airport.

Prince Harry’s visit led royal experts to believe that his visit to the U.K. could melt an icy situation between the royal family.

"The fact that Prince Harry is returning to the U.K. in the coming days to see his father is also reassuring, and possibly this could be an opportunity for them to reconcile after several very difficult and frosty years," British broadcaster and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital.



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from senior royal responsibilities and moved to California in 2020, nearly two years after they married at Windsor Castle.

On Monday, a source told Fox News Digital that Harry had previous communication with his father before the news of his illness went public, explaining, "The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis."

Although no olive branches have been extended yet amid the ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, other royal experts believe the visit raises hopes for the family to mend fences.



"Breaking news of King Charles diagnosed with cancer has sent shock waves across Britain and the world," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner previously shared with Fox News Digital.

"This could be a blessing in disguise for the Royal family in one way, as it has been announced that after Prince Harry had been informed, he immediately has made plans to fly to the U.K. over the next few days to visit his father," Turner said ahead of Harry's visit.

Meanwhile, Prince William will have to step up his royal duties, royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared with Fox News Digital.

"Pressure [is] intense for him, but he is a calm, stalwart, solid soul and can handle it," Fordwich explained.

KING CHARLES DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER, BUCKINGHAM PALACE SAYS

"William is stepping up duties. He was already scheduled to be back on Wednesday."

Another royal expert shared that the Prince of Wales' "responsibilities will only grow" during this time in the palace.

"While the king is undergoing his medical treatment, Prince William will no doubt need to step up to shoulder more responsibilities, even while [Princess] Catherine is herself recovering from health problems," Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital.

The news of King Charles’ comes as Princess Catherine, [Kate Middleton], recovers from planned abdominal surgery for an undisclosed condition. The Princess of Wales is expected to resume royal duties after Easter in late March.

In addition to his youngest son as well as Prince William, the monarch reportedly advised his siblings — Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward — about his diagnosis prior to the public revelation, according to People Magazine.

King Charles was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis His Majesty received.



"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a statement said.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.