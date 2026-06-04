'Love Island USA' contestant slammed by Pennsylvania mayor after he quit police force to join the reality show

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A Pennsylvania police department is down another officer — and city leaders say reality television is to blame.

"Love Island USA" contestant Sean Reifel is under fire after resigning from the Bethlehem Police Department to join Season 8 of the hit dating show, leaving behind a force already grappling with staffing shortages and triggering frustration among local officials who say taxpayers invested thousands in his training.

The controversy exploded after Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott publicly acknowledged her disappointment over Reifel's departure, revealing the department is now facing 16 officer vacancies.

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"Officer Reifel recently resigned from the Bethlehem Police Department to pursue a unique personal opportunity. We respect his decision and wish him success in this next chapter of his life," Kott said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

But the chief made clear the resignation comes at a difficult time for the department.

"At the same time, I would be less than candid if I didn't acknowledge my disappointment in losing another police officer. Law enforcement agencies across the United States continue to face significant recruiting and retention challenges, and every vacancy affects our organization and the community we serve. With Officer Reifel's departure, we now have 16 officer vacancies that we are actively working to fill."

Kott added that while she was disappointed to lose a "trained and experienced officer," she understands that "people have personal and professional goals that sometimes lead them in different directions."

The chief also thanked Reifel for his service to the department and wished him success moving forward.

But Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds delivered a different response.

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The mayor blasted the 29-year-old reality TV contestant for walking away from the force less than a year after being sworn in, arguing the city invested significant taxpayer resources into preparing him for the job.

"Our police department spent a lot of time training, and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy," Reynolds told local outlet WHTM.

"We are disappointed he left as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year."

Reynolds then took direct aim at Reifel's decision to swap police work for reality television.

"I never thought I'd see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer."

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The remarks quickly ignited backlash from some "Love Island" fans, who accused the mayor of publicly shaming Reifel for pursuing a new opportunity.

"I don't understand why this mayor took time to give an interview about this. Is he riding on the popularity of LI? Even if he did leave the force, he is not the only officer across the country who has left being an officer," one commenter wrote.

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Another defended Reifel's choice, writing, "I went to the mayors Instagram and I left a comment because this is simply outrageous. I'm sorry, but people have the right to leave a job for a better opportunity for themselves and from what we've seen so far, Sean has only spoken favorably about his position as a police officer."

A third commenter accused Reynolds of using the reality star hopeful as a scapegoat.

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"Regardless of whether it was approved leave or not being the mayor of a city and dragging this guy [through] the mud is just a way to deflect blame when he can't do his job."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mayor Reynold’s office for comment.