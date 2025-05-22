Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Royal Families

King Charles and Prince Harry ‘extremely unlikely’ to reconcile despite monarch's Canada trip: expert

Royal experts suggest the Duke of Sussex has 'blown all trust' with his father following public airing of grievances

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family Video

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family

Royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean weighs in on the new interview with Prince Harry.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several royal experts believe that any hopes of a royal reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry can be forgotten.

The king, 76, and queen, 77, will arrive in Canada on May 26 and depart on May 27. And while the couple will be on the same continent as the Duke of Sussex, who lives in California, there are reportedly no plans for father and son to have a heartfelt reunion behind closed doors.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

KING CHARLES, PRINCE HARRY’S PAINFUL FEUD ‘DAMAGING’ MONARCH’S REIGN AS GUTTED SON REMAINS FURIOUS: EXPERT

King Charles walking in front of Prince Harry in uniform.

According to royal experts, King Charles III has no plans to meet with his son Prince Harry while he's in Canada. (Loic Venenace/AFP via Getty Images)

"Prince Harry is the king’s flesh and blood, so of course he would like some sort of reconciliation with his youngest son," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital.

"However, it’s been over five years since Megxit, and still, Prince Harry is full of animosity," Chard claimed. "Prince Harry has blown all trust and any reconciliation with his father and the royal family for the moment."

King Charles with Prince Harry in making tuxedos and smiling

King Charles and Prince Harry during happier times before "Megxit." (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

On May 2nd, Harry’s rift with the royal family burst into the open once more when he gave a raw television interview to the BBC after losing a court case over his security. 

In a long and, at times, emotional conversation, the 40-year-old said he wants reconciliation, but his father won’t speak to him because of "this security stuff," a legal wrangle over protection for the prince when he is in Britain.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile while riding in a carriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in the wealthy coastal city of Montecito in California. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"This, at the heart of it, is a family dispute," he said.

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the U.S., alleging hostility and racist attitudes by the press and royal establishment. Harry’s 2023 tell-all memoir, "Spare," stuffed with private details and embarrassing revelations, made things worse.

A woman in the background watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances in interviews and a Netflix docuseries. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources close to the prince previously claimed to People magazine that the king, who was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, won’t respond to Harry’s letters or calls.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King Charles III in Scotland

King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that it was always "extremely unlikely" that the king would have met with Harry during his Canada visit.

"Harry has destroyed any trust with his public airing of grievances in his security dispute, as this is a constitutional matter," Fordwich explained.

Queen Camilla and King Charles on a trip

Some royal experts argue that royal tours, like the one shown here in Samoa, are planned months in advance and leave zero room for error or last-minute changes. (Photo by Toby Melville-Pool/Getty Images)

"King Charles cannot have a private conversation with his wayward son without the fear of Harry revealing to the media the content of such a private family discussion," Fordwich claimed. "There is no sign of reconciliation. Harry’s statements reflect a sense of resignation regarding the lamentable state of their relationship, which remains deeply fractured."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry is seen here at his father's coronation in 2023. He swiftly headed back to California. (Ben Stansall/Getty Images)

"Harry has willingly and knowingly caused pain and public damage via his actions, so the royal family views him as a ‘loose cannon,’ hence their reluctance to engage with him further," Fordwich claimed. "In particular, his public comments regarding his father’s health and security were viewed as highly inappropriate, as well as counterproductive."

However, some royal experts believe there are more practical reasons why the king would skip a meeting with his son.

Prince Harry arrives for his second day at court.

"The only time I come back to the U.K. is, sadly, for funerals or court cases," Prince Harry told the BBC. (The Associated Press/Alastair Grant)

"It’s certainly tempting to imagine a spontaneous reunion," Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs official, told Fox News Digital.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to people outside in Canada.

The former Prince Charles and his wife meet and greet local schoolchildren of Assumption School on Day Two of their Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of Canada on May 18, 2022, in Ottawa, Canada.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"But royal trips — especially those abroad — are planned with military precision, often months in advance," she pointed out. "Every moment is accounted for, every engagement tightly choreographed, and every detail managed with the gravitas of a diplomatic mission. These are not the kinds of trips where one can simply ‘pop down’ for a personal visit, no matter how close the geography may seem."

Prince Harry sitting in a crowd during the coronation.

Prince Harry has been estranged from his family since his royal exit in 2020. (Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"While the proximity may raise eyebrows … physical closeness doesn’t always translate to meaningful contact," Felton Spence shared. "Whether the king and his son will find a moment to connect remains to be seen, but … it’s likely less a snub and more a reflection of the constraints and priorities that define royal travel."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner agreed.

King Charles waving from a plane.

The former Prince Charles waves goodbye from the plane before departing for the U.K. following the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour on May 19, 2022, in Yellowknife, Canada. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"It would set a precedent for them changing plans at the last minute," Turner told Fox News Digital. "Protocol and planning are set for any overseas visit months in advance. Unless there are extenuating circumstances, then they are set in stone."

Charles made his first official visit to Canada in 1970, People magazine reported. He most recently visited the country in 2022 with Queen Camilla to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. 

King Charles III in a red formal suit next to a horse

Royal experts claimed that King Charles is wary of private conversations being leaked. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Still, several royal experts argued that if the king had planned to meet with Harry, it would have leaked to the press. Harry himself has spoken about his father’s condition as Buckingham Palace gives infrequent updates.

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY LOOKING TO RECONCILE WITH KING CHARLES, ROYAL FAMILY 

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family. Video

Harry has met his father only once, briefly, since his diagnosis.

"I don’t know how much longer my father has," Harry told the BBC.

Prince Harry in a black suit at Prince Phillips funeral

"I don’t know how much longer my father has," Prince Harry told the BBC. (Victoria Jones/Getty Images)

But Harry said that what’s souring the relationship now is a decision to remove his police protection detail after he stopped being a working royal. The Court of Appeal in London rejected Harry’s bid to restore the protection, saying a government committee was justified in deciding that security should be assessed on a case-by-case basis whenever Harry visits the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. (Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

He suggested that his father was part of the problem, saying that he had asked the king "to step out of the way and let the experts do their job."

Harry’s memoir scattered bitterness, blaming his father, stepmother and his elder brother Prince William, heir to the British throne. Still, he told the BBC that he could forgive his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been raising their two children in California, where the Duchess of Sussex is originally from. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023.)

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," said Harry.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

Prince Harry's explosive memoir was published in January 2023, several months after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022 at age 96. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Chard argued that if Harry were to "show humility" and do the reverse – apologize to his father - tensions could ease with "certain members of his family."

"His actions have created significant damage to the institution, leading to a broader discussion about the future of the monarchy," said Chard. "[After he apologizes], only then will King Charles endeavor to arrange a private meet-up with his son, away from prying eyes and ears."

Prince Harry Prince William mourn Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne, behind his brother Prince William and William’s three children. (Aaron Chown/Getty Images)

"Is Prince Harry stuck in a cycle of grief? He certainly seems unhappy," Chard reflected. "For a meeting to take place, Harry needs to move on from the stage where life is not fair, learn to listen, accept responsibility and stop his unscrupulous behavior, blaming his family for everything. Accepting the reality that he hasn’t won certain cases and moving on will also do him the world of good."

King Charles wearing a grey suit walking next to Prince William in a navy suit

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are not on speaking terms. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images.)

"Harry would have everything to gain by flying to meet with his father [privately] as his words have indicated he needs and wants reconciliation," added Fordwich.

Harry claimed that he and his family are endangered when visiting Britain because of hostility aimed at him and Meghan on social media and through relentless hounding by the U.K. press.

Prince Harry BetterUp

Prince Harry said that before 2020, he was placed in the highest tier of at-risk royals, alongside his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

He and Meghan are raising their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California. Harry admitted he "can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Britain's Prince Harry walks outside Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry said he's ready to reconcile with his family. (Reuters/Dylan Martinez)

"It’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending