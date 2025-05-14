Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

King Charles III

King Charles, Prince Harry’s painful feud ‘damaging’ monarch’s reign as gutted son remains furious: expert

Prince Harry's public pleas for reconciliation create mounting pressure on the monarchy amid family estrangement

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family Video

Royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean weighs in on the new interview from Prince Harry.

King Charles is being urged to make peace with his son – or it could cost his legacy.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince Harry’s pleas to reconcile with his family, while also airing dirty laundry, could undermine Charles’ leadership as a monarch who is battling cancer.

"Charles’ reign is not being overshadowed by the feud, but it is being damaged by it because of the huge amount of publicity," said Fitzwilliams. "In Harry’s recent interview, he seemed angry and pretty gutted… It would be a serious problem for the royal family if he and Meghan launched further attacks."

PRINCE HARRY’S NUCLEAR INTERVIEW WOULD HAVE ‘HORRIFIED’ QUEEN: EXPERT

King Charles waving his top hat while wearing a grey and beige suit.

Britain's King Charles III lifts his hat upon arrival to attend the Education and Skills Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 14, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams’ claims came shortly after The New York Times reported that the patriarch, 76, is being eclipsed by his estranged son whenever he airs his grievances.

"It has become a familiar pattern for the 76-year-old monarch," read the report. "Two years after his coronation, his reign is shaping up as both eventful and oddly unchanging in its core narrative: that of a beleaguered father managing a messy brood."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Germany

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals and moved to California. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

"Some royal watchers warn that unless Charles finds a way to heal that rift, it could define his reign, undercutting the messages of tolerance and inclusiveness that he has long championed," it warned.

Split screen King Charles and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Some royal experts believe that the family rift between King Charles III and his son Prince Harry could impact the monarchy's future. (Getty Images)

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the king’s feud with the Duke of Sussex is "a test" of not only the monarchy’s resilience, but also the king’s leadership and discipline.

"It has been extremely important and admirable that Charles has been able, despite his love for his wayward son Harry, to maintain royal protocol, family unity and to maintain the monarchy’s dignified public image," said Fordwich.

A close-up of King Charles in a striped blue suit

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

"A lesser man might well engage in a squalid tit-for-tat public back and forth with Harry," she said. His resilience, at such a vulnerable time suffering from cancer, has garnered the admiration of so many, now even more so, in stark contrast to Harry’s constant moaning."

Prince Harry shrugging in a suit and tie on stage.

Prince Harry publicly pleaded that he wants to reconcile with his family. (Getty Images)

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, alleging hostility and racist attitudes by the press and royal establishment. Following their royal exit, a government committee decided that Harry’s security arrangements should be decided on a case-by-case basis whenever he visits the U.K.

The couple went on to publicly detail their struggles with royal life and make eyebrow-raising accusations about "The Firm" in televised interviews and documentaries. Harry’s tell-all 2023 memoir "Spare," stuffed with private details and embarrassing revelations, made things worse.

A person at home in Edinburgh watching the Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby

Prince Harry gave several interviews in 2023 to support the publication of his memoir, "Spare." (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

On May 2, Harry told the BBC he wanted to reconcile with his family after losing a court battle over his publicly funded security, which he said led his father to stop talking to him. Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine that Charles hasn’t responded to the 40-year-old’s calls or letters.

King Charles Prince Harry split image

Sources close to Prince Harry previously told People magazine that King Charles won't respond to his son's calls or letters. (Getty Images)

"I would love reconciliation with my family," said Harry. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment to Fox News Digital about the king’s current relationship with his son. The New York Times reported that the palace pushed back on Harry’s insistence that his father could have done more to help have his police protection reinstated whenever he visits Britain.

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC1DEF845A40

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex call the wealthy coastal city of Montecito home. (Reuters)

"All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion," said a spokesman for the palace.

Queen Camilla smiling in a white coat dress with an oversized matching hat.

According to royal experts, King Charles is being supported by his wife and Prince Harry's stepmother, Queen Camilla. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The royal family cannot trust the Sussexes as they constantly go to the media to air their grudges," Fitzwilliams claimed. "It has also cost the monarchy some popular support, especially among the 18-24-year-olds. [But] Charles, backed by Prince William and greatly helped by Queen Camilla, is prioritizing his health and engagements. Given his errant son’s behavior, he has no choice."

"The monarchy has a pivotal part to play in the current geopolitical situation, especially regarding links with the United States," he pointed out. "If the Sussexes had remained senior working royals… they would have been an important part of this process, especially given Meghan’s American roots… Instead, they opted out after only a couple of years."

King Charles III in a red formal suit next to a horse

King Charles III has been keeping busy focusing on royal duties. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard doesn’t believe Charles’ reign will be overshadowed by "the Prince Harry debacle." She called that idea "a load of poppycock."

"Throughout history, there has been royal family drama, dysfunctional family dynamics, family differences and prodigal sons," Chard explained. "Time is a great healer, and soon, the much-discussed feud will be yesterday’s news."

"King Charles… cannot be held responsible for the family fallout," she said. ‘He doesn’t want his son to be unhappy… he certainly doesn’t need the friction. His health is of the utmost importance. Queen Camilla will make sure his energy is spent keeping well. Prince Harry may be fragile, but he also needs to learn. He has misfired yet again with his disastrous BBC interview. When he doesn’t get his way, he hurls hurtful public [claims] toward his family."

Prince William looks up wearing a navy suit and red and blue striped tie

Prince Harry's older brother, Prince William, is heir to the British throne. (Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"King Charles cannot pander to Prince Harry’s behavior and unreasonable requests," Chard stressed. "Harry is obsessive about his crusades without considering the consequences. Prince Harry wouldn’t have arranged the BBC interview if he genuinely wanted family reconciliation… Allegedly, it is thought that Prince William should be assigned the job of appeasing the Prince Harry situation on behalf of his father. However, it seems for now that the door is firmly shut."

A close-up of Prince William telling something to a smiling Kate Middleton with a Union Jack flag in front of her.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade on May 8, 2025, in London. (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry said he was devastated to lose the case, which has been a source of friction with his father. Harry has met with him once briefly since his diagnosis early last year.

"He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff," Harry told the BBC hours after the ruling. He noted that the court verdict meant it would be impossible to safely bring his family back to the U.K.

A close-up of Prince Harry in a grey suit

Prince Harry said that with this latest court ruling, it would be impossible for him to bring his family to the U.K. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"While King Charles has publicly championed inclusivity, the British public opinion polls reflect the national sentiment that Harry has behaved despicably in general, and certainly toward his flesh and blood," said Fordwich.

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

It is understood that Prince Harry and Prince William are not on speaking terms. (Getty Images)

"Harry’s recent whinging to the BBC has further reinforced King Charles’ perception of Harry being rather a ‘loose cannon,’" Fordwich claimed. "Prince William is even more staunchly opposed to any form of reconciliation than his father. He urged Princess Catherine to refrain from further contact with Harry."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital that the royal family has more important things to worry about – and it has nothing to do with Harry.

King Charles III in Scotland

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that the royals should be focusing on their reputations in the U.K. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"The destiny of the royal family is, in my view, less certain than they think," he said. "Twenty-somethings in Britain see them as an outdated and unnecessary institution costing millions of pounds.

King Charles with Prince Harry in making tuxedos and smiling

King Charles and his son Prince Harry during happier times before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit. (Getty Images)

"I constantly state that it is the blood, sweat and tears of the British taxpayers who pay for their existence. They do not have a choice, in my opinion, other than to unite publicly and swallow their differences privately."

Still, Chard doesn’t believe a royal reconciliation will happen anytime soon, even if it guarantees a greater rise in Charles’ popularity.

Prince Harry sitting in a crowd during his father's coronation.

Prince Harry is seen seated several rows behind his family at King Charles' coronation in May 2023. ( Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince Harry and the royal family's painful rift is a sorry state of affairs and most definitely is not going to be resolved overnight," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

