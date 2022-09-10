Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III
Published

King Charles III formally proclaimed as monarch in historic ceremony

The Accession Council formally proclaimed King Charles III the sovereign of the United Kingdom

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
The Accession Council formally proclaimed King Charles III the sovereign of the United Kingdom at St. James's Palace Saturday morning.

Charles III was formally proclaimed as king by the Accession Council Saturday during a historic ceremony at St. James Palace.

"I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world," the King said.

The ceremony was attended by Prince William of Wales and the Kings wife, Camilla who has become Queen Consort.

King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch. 

King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch.  (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White, then read the proclamation of King Charles III from the Friary Court balcony of St James's Palace. 

King Charles III publicly proclaimed from St. James's Palace balcony Video

Charles automatically became King upon the death of his mother, but the Accession Council confirmed his role with the attendance of the Privy Councilors.

The United Kingdom’s newest monarch paid tribute to his recently deceased mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service," he said. "My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion."

Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White, center, reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James's Palace, London, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022.

Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White, center, reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James's Palace, London, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (Daniel Leal/pool via AP)

The king approved an order that declared the day of his mother’s funeral a federal holiday.

The Associated Press and Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.