King Charles' chicken coop at Highgrove has a name that will make you do a double take

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Between royal duties, King Charles checks in on his flock.

The monarch recently gave longtime royal photographer Chris Jackson a tour of "Cluckingham Palace," the chicken coop at his beloved Highgrove estate. The photos are featured in Jackson’s new photo book, "Modern Majesty." Jackson has photographed Charles, 77, for more than 20 years.

Cluckingham Palace, a cheeky nod to Buckingham Palace, was recently featured on Amazon Prime Video’s "Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision."

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"One of my favorite pictures in the book is King Charles feeding his Burford Brown and Maran chickens at his home called Highgrove," Jackson told Fox News Digital.

"Many people don’t know he keeps chickens in a chicken coop called Cluckingham Palace," Jackson said, laughing.

"Many people didn’t know about it until the recent documentary he made. But he’s very passionate about the environment. He’s very passionate about the countryside. And I think feeding his chickens in the morning is probably very far removed from many of the royal engagements he has to attend in a day. So, I would imagine it gives him a little bit of reflection and downtime away from the formalities of his day-to-day life."

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"Capturing those moments was very special because it’s not often something we imagine when we think about the king feeding chickens at Cluckingham Palace," Jackson added.

In the documentary, Charles is seen in rain boots bringing a bucket of feed into Cluckingham Palace. He leaves with a basket full of brown eggs.

"Well, the great thing is you give them something in return," the sovereign said with a chuckle.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that Charles has always had a great love for farming and the great outdoors. He purchased Highgrove, the royal country home, in 1980 and redesigned its landscape.

"Why chickens? Well, it was often said that Charles used to have his kitchen staff boil seven eggs each morning so he could find the perfect one for his breakfast," said Turner.

"In his early days, Charles became a ‘tree hugger’ and used to regularly talk to his plants, which he felt helped them grow. He also had a keen interest in farming and helped to develop the farm shop at Windsor, which sold meat and vegetables grown on the royal estates."

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Jackson noted that the king has been in good spirits, tending to his chickens despite his health woes. In December, Charles announced that his cancer treatment would be reduced in the new year, a positive development in his health journey.

"Of course, it was probably the last thing he expected post-coronation, to be diagnosed with cancer," said Jackson.

"It’s clearly a very difficult time for both himself, Queen Camilla and the royal family. But it’s been absolutely fantastic to see him bounce back with renewed energy. And certainly, it’s pretty difficult to keep up with him these days. He’s a very busy man, with multiple daily engagements and royal visits over the last couple of days. It certainly hasn’t stopped him from traveling abroad."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital he isn’t surprised Charles refers to his chicken coop as Cluckingham Palace. The monarch, he said, has always been known for his sense of humor.

"[One of my favorite stories] involves Charles trying to move a flock of sheep at Highgrove," said Fitzwilliams. "Instead of obeying the royal command, they scattered in all directions with his arms waving, exacerbating the situation, until a nearby farmer stepped in. His affection for the countryside is also reflected in his watercolors. He has genuine talent and loves painting in the outdoors."

Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital that Charles has one thing in common with the goats on his property.

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"His wife has shared how he can now out-walk anyone, similar to an old goat!" she exclaimed.

"King Charles feels most at home in the tranquil countryside. Highgrove is his happy place where he is relaxed and away from royal duties. His gardens and eco-friendly practices highlight his passion for sustainability. The four-acre wildflower meadow is now home to 120 different species. He even devised tiny ramps positioned in all his fountains and ponds to help hedgehogs escape if they fall in."

"Eating his way through local and seasonal produce from his estate, it is well-documented that the king is a lover of eggs," Chard shared.

"Paying great attention to their preparation time, they play a huge part in his diet. After hunting, he has been known to invite guests back for boiled eggs, washed down with lashings of whiskey. Charles was introduced to chicken keeping by his beloved grandmother, the Queen Mother. He continues the tradition as a nod to animal welfare and sustainability."

"He finds all of his breeds inquisitive, much like himself. Thankful for his steady supply of fresh organic eggs, he enjoys the personalities of his flock and the calm as they peck around Cluckingham Palace, living their best lives."

Fitzwilliams noted that the king’s deep love for the countryside stems from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. England’s longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96.

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"It has been said of Queen Elizabeth that if she had not been queen, she would have been happy as a countrywoman among her corgis," he said.

"King Charles inherited his father and mother’s affection for the countryside. He was the first major figure [in the U.K.] to espouse environmental causes as early as 1970. He has a focus on biodiversity, soil health and sustainability. He supports British farming and has been a keen rider, although his polo-playing days are long over. But he has participated in sporting country pursuits too, including fishing in Scotland."

Back in 2023, Jackson told Fox News Digital that over the years, he’s learned plenty about the British royals. He described how the king is known for making an entrance in his vintage Aston Martin, just like James Bond.

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"Did you know he had an ejector button in his Aston Martin? Probably not," the royal photographer chuckled.

"He’s got this beautiful Aston Martin that runs on biofuel, which is basically surplus wine and cheese whey, which is pretty incredible," Jackson said. "He’s obviously very passionate about the environment, [and] he’s got this beautiful car, an Aston Martin DB6 Volante, that’s environmentally friendly."

The king, who has been a longtime advocate of sustainable living, bought the car in 1970. He converted it to run on biofuels, which use ethanol created from cheese-making whey and wine. He loaned his beloved vehicle to his son, Prince William, who used it to drive his bride, Kate Middleton, from their nuptials in 2011.

Charles’ cousin, Lord Snowdon, once joked, "How does [the former] Prince Charles drive his Aston Martin? Caerphilly."

According to Jackson, Charles finds solace behind palace doors. Gardening has been his longtime hobby, with his garden at Highgrove described as "his pride and joy." When he’s not feeding his chickens or collecting eggs, he’s painting landscapes or scenes from his travels.