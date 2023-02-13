Kim Novak shares love of Pamela Anderson and how it feels to be 90

Screen legend Kim Novak has high praise for another famous Hollywood blonde.

The "Vertigo" star spoke with People about turning 90 and shared her admiration for Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary, "Pamela: A Love Story."

"I appreciate the fact that she was willing to expose herself and be vulnerable," Novak told the outlet. "I think that's beautiful."

Novak shared that she felt a certain connection to the "Baywatch" star.

"When you're inside of the person who someone is looking at, you're not looking from their perspective," she says. "They may see you as a sex symbol, but that's not how you see yourself, and that's what was beautiful about Pamela's documentary. She was showing us the person she was growing up and who she was through these relationships, not of how it looked to other people, but from the perspective of how it felt to her."

Novak is probably best known for starring in Alfred Hitchcock’s "Vertigo," along with other credits like "The Man with the Golden Arm" alongside Frank Sinatra and "Picnic" with William Holden.

But the star decided to walk away from her Hollywood career in 1966 to pursue her passion for art.

She spoke with Fox News Digital in 2021 about her decision, saying "I felt it was getting dangerous. I just felt like I was losing myself to all the characters and into the Hollywood scene. I suddenly became aware of that. Then I didn’t want that to happen to me."

The actress and artist also spoke about being "dazzled and disturbed" by her sex symbol status in her book, "Kim Novak: Her Art and Life."

"I didn’t want to put on all these glamorous clothes and rely on that to be myself," she explained to Fox News Digital. "I didn’t want to rely on being beautiful. Now, it’s wonderful. I don’t have to be young and I don’t have to be glamorous. I’m just creating. I’m creating something and not just looking at myself."

Novak will soon share another connection with Anderson, participating in a documentary about her own life, titled "Kim Novak: The Golden Age Rebel."

She told People it will address her life, career, and relationship with Sammy Davis Jr.

The actress and the performer dated in the late 1950s, but received backlash for their interracial relationship. Smithsonian Magazine reported that Davis had his life threatened by studio boss Harry Cohn for dating Novak, and their relationship ended.

"I told them a lot of revealing things," Novak said. "I was very open. I told them about my life in Hollywood, I also told them about the real story of Sammy and me. That was often misunderstood. I just wanted to be totally open about everything that had been more secretive in the past. While you're still alive, to be able to be questioned and answer truthfully, to clear up all kinds of mistaken views and all, it's catharsis."

The "Pal Joey" star also remains active with her art, planning an exhibition in May at The Butler Institute of Art in Youngstown, Ohio, where she has previously showcased her work.

"I think it opens up a whole new avenue of me after I'm gone, which I find exciting," she said in the interview. "To think that I'm going to live on through my art, and hopefully through movies, of course. It gives me a purpose."

