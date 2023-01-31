Pamela Anderson thinks she’s a 'little funny-looking' and not a 'great beauty': 'Can’t wait to see myself old'

Pamela Anderson is getting real about how she sees herself.

During a recent interview on the "Armchair Expert" podcast with Dax Shepard, Anderson spoke about her status as a sex symbol, revealing she never understood the conversation surrounding her appearance.

"I never felt like I was any kind of great beauty, ever, no. Just a little funny-looking," Anderson, 55, explained, adding she isn't afraid to get older.

"I can’t wait to see myself old. I always said I’d recognize myself when I was old in the mirror," Anderson told Shepard on her plans to age naturally. "I want to let my hair go kind of natural gray, put my little straw hat on, don’t wear makeup. I mean, that’s my comfortable kind of state."

She went on to say when she thinks of women who would be considered "classic beauties," they ended up having "a really hard time with aging" — something she doesn't think she will go through.

"I don’t think it’s as hard for me and I don’t want to chase that, and I don’t want to do all the crazy s--- to myself," she shared.

"Now it’s my kids going, ‘No, mom, you have to wear makeup,’" Anderson explained. "When I was wearing makeup before, everyone told me not to wear makeup. Now I’m old and kind of just want to let it happen, they’re like, ‘No, not yet, you just got a couple more months to promote these projects, and then you can take the makeup off.’"

Anderson has two sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, whom she shares with Tommy Lee. She and Tommy were married from 1995 to 1998.

Anderson is currently promoting her Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story," as well as her upcoming memoir, "Love, Pamela," in which she details her life experiences, starting from childhood.

She walked the red carpet at documentary's premiere Monday night, channeling her "Baywatch" character Casey Jean Parker, wearing a red gown, similar to the red bathing suit her character wears on the show.

When speaking about the documentary, the former "Playboy" model explained she had "very little to do with" it, saying it was a project her son took on, and all she did was "open the flood gates, just so there’s just a record of truth" out there.

"My son made this film, Brandon, and I said my only request is that you don’t tell me what you’re looking at and what you’re doing, just do it," Anderson said. "I opened the door and said you have access to all the archives, all my diaries from when I was a kid everything, and I said, just do it. I mean I’m a person, I’m a human being, I’m imperfect."

Anderson admitted at the time of the podcast interview she had yet to watch the documentary, and that she had no plans to. The only part she said she was interested in seeing is "what (her) kids have to say about (her)," adding she'll probably only watch those clips.

She went on to say she finds it "much easier to write about something than to talk about it," which is why she chose to write her memoir.

Both the documentary and the memoir were released on Tuesday.