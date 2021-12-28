Kim Kardashian shares 'Spider-Man' spoilers, receives fan backlash

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Kim Kardashian is taking some heat from Marvel fans.

The 41-year-old reality star is among the gobs of moviegoers to have recently seen "Spider-Man: No Way Home" since its Dec. 13 release.

The movie was the subject of countless rumors since it went into production and has become known as one of Marvel's more spoiler-filled properties of late.

Kardashian saw the movie in what appeared to be her home theater on Monday night and documented the experience by sharing snapshots from the film on her Instagram Story, per Page Six.

Among the shots that she shared online were ones that revealed that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprise their roles as Spider-Man in the film, which sees multiple universes collide.

Fans weren't too pleased with the socialite spoiling the film for them.

"I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow," one follower wrote on Twitter. "Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f---ing spoiler on her [Instagram]."

"I don’t even f---ing follow Kim kardashian and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on instagram she post literally THEE whole spoiler of spider man," a third added. "I’ve never hated someone so much."

According to the outlet, it wasn't long before the star seemingly realized her mistake and removed the spoilers from her social media.

Yet another pointed out that they were holding out to see the film until it hit streaming due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the flick was spoiled for them anyway.

"Of all f---ing people, @KimKardashian just spoiled #SpiderManNoWayHome @SpiderManMovie for me!" they said. "I follow her on IG for the morbid curiosity and that bit me in the a--! Was waiting until it was streaming cause of Covid. I’m so mad right now!"

Added another: "I thought the SpiderMan ending would get ruined from ALOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian‘s insta stories. Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!"

"No Way Home" made history as the first pandemic-era film to earn $1 billion at the box office.

The film also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx and more.