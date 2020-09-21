Zendaya on becoming the youngest actress to win an Emmy for leading a drama series: 'I still can't believe it'

Sunday night played host to a historic evening at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

At just 24, Zendaya became the youngest actress to ever win an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series after starring in HBO's "Euphoria."

The series saw the former Disney star play Rue, a teenager struggling with addiction, a tense home life and love, among other things.

"I don't usually cry," admitted the star after getting choked up during her acceptance speech. "I got throughout it without letting it take over completely, but it was obviously a very emotional moment."

She added: "I still can't believe it myself. It's pretty crazy."

What's more, Zendaya was up against some of Hollywood's biggest names: awards darlings Laura Linney and Oliva Colman, last year's winner Jodie Comer and fan favorites Sandra Oh and Jennifer Aniston.

Being among such talent, the actress said, was an honor in and of itself.

"It means mean so much to me. Every single woman in that category I obviously admire immensely and their work and everything they continue to do," she gushed during the virtual pressroom following her win. "Just to be mentioned within the category at all was something, and then just to have their support and having them smile and wave at me and stuff like that meant a lot to me. That support really, really fills my heart."

The "Greatest Showman" star went on to say that she's finding joy in small moments, such as her win.

"I'm just grateful for moments like this, moments where we can have joy and we can wrap our arms around our loved ones and tell each other we love each other and we're proud of each other," said Zendaya, who won the award in front of a room full of loved ones.

"It's moments like this that we really have to all hold on to and cherish. I'm just grateful that my whole family, who is now standing off to the side and trying to be quiet, it all here to celebrate with me and be here," she continued. "I definitely felt this wrapping of love around me as I was sitting here."

The star also said she finds "Euphoria" to be "extremely important" in that it tells a story of a young Black woman facing addiction.

"Rue, to me, what's so special about her character is that she is a whole human being and she's layered and she's complicated," the actress reflected. "I think as the show goes on, we're also able to empathize with addiction and what that looks like and what that does to a family, and be able to understand and still root for Rue."

Zendaya said she feels "grateful" for people who feel a connection to her character, a connection she called "huge" and "very important."

"I care about her deeply," she concluded.

