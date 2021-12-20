Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy movie date in Staten Island

Kim Kardashian ventured on over to Pete Davidson's native Staten Island, New York once again for a date night.

The reality TV mogul, 41, and the "SNL" star, 28, spent Saturday evening taking in a movie at a local theater. The couple saw Marvel's new film "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Playing the third wheel was Scott Disick, aka the ex of Kourtney Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder kept her outfit casual donning dark sweatpants, sweatshirt, and jacket. Meanwhile, Davidson wore a bright green patterned jacket and backpack.

According to a viral TikTok video the trio then dined at a Staten Island restaurant named Angelina's. The first time Kardsahian was spotted in Staten Island in early November. TMZ reported the pair went to an Italian restaurant called Campania. Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Davidson booked the rooftop for them.

Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm in Los Angeles back in October. They were snapped holding hands on a rollercoaster.

The pair first made waves online when they kissed during a skit on "SNL" when Kardashian hosted on Oct. 9. He played Aladdin while she played Jasmine.

The duo was then spotted walking hand-in-hand around Palm Springs a day after celebrating the comic's birthday on Nov. 16. Days later, People Magazine caught up with some of Davidson's fellow comedians at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2021 Museum Gala in New York City where they were asked about his relationship with Kim.

"I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time," Kenan Thompson told the outlet , adding that he’s happy when his "little brother" is happy.

Fellow cast member Bowen Yang also shared his thoughts on the relationship, stopping short of confirming that he knows anything the public doesn’t.

"I don't know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they're having a good time hanging out," he said.

"Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!" Chris Redd added. "I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me."

A source told People magazine, they do "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming, and Kim loves the attention," the source added. Kardashian is "having fun and enjoying life" after her split from Kanye West.

"Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date," the source said. "She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

The KKW Beauty founder and the rapper announced their split in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.