'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer: Tom Holland confronts old villains in the multiverse

Tom Holland returns as a teenage Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The highly-anticipated new trailer dropped Monday and depicts Peter Parker struggling to adjust to life after his superhero identity was exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

In order to make his life more manageable, Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell and erase the world's memory that he's Spider-Man. But their actions have serious consequences and the multiverse is unleashed.

"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," Doctor Strange warns.

Now, Peter must battle old villains from previous "Spider-Man" films. In the trailer, fans see Alfred Molina reprise his role as Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, from Tobey Maguire's franchise.

Fans also see teases of villains Green Goblin and Electro. The latter originally hailing from Andrew Garfield's franchise.

But the one thing missing from the sneak peek of the next MCU installment is confirmation that Maguire and Garfield are returning to share the screen with Holland as different Spideys from different universes.

Fans will have to settle (for now) with the returning cast of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.