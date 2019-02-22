Kim Kardashian seemingly shades Jordyn Woods over alleged cheating scandal with sassy advice

Kim Kardashian is her sister Khloe's biggest advocate. So, when she discovered Khloe's then-beau Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated with family friend Jordyn Woods, the reality TV star and businesswoman didn't hold back.

Kardashian whisked Khloe and bestie Malika Haqq away to avoid the fallout from Thompson's latest scandal. During their girls getaway, the group of three blasted tunes in the car and rocked out.

In an Instagram story this week, Kardashian shared a video of their singalong to Nivea’s “Don’t Mess With My Man," leaving many to ponder whether it was a jab at Kylie Jenner's best friend Woods.

After several seconds of dancing and lip-syncing, Kardashian zoomed in on Haqq as she sang the lyrics: “Here’s a little advice for you, find your own man," according to People. The publication notes Kardashian also recorded herself singing along to Brandy's “Who Is She 2 U."

When it came to song choice, there appeared to be a clear theme.

Kardashian, 38, has spoken out about Thompson's apparent infidelity in the past.

“I don’t even know how to describe it besides, it’s just so f---ed up,” Kardashian said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after videos of the NBA star apparently cheating on her pregnant sister surfaced last spring.

“I feel like Khloe always dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything. I mean, she moved [to Cleveland]. And I’ve seen her be in a really tough situation before, in her last relationship,” Kardashian continued. “So I think the family gets so emotionally invested in whoever each other is with, like, we treat them as family and we give them our whole soul. We treat them like they’re a family member. We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.”

Khloe and Thompson reportedly split after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was reportedly caught getting close to Woods at a party at his Los Angeles home over Valentine's Day weekend.

Kardashian seemingly confirmed the breakup by calling Khloe a "single mom" after the 34-year-old made an appearance at PrettyLittleThing's event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?" one Twitter user asked, sharing a TMZ video clip.

"Would you prefer she lose the too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!" Kardashian fired back.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.