Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson’s alleged infidelity

Khloe Kardashian appeared to be letting emojis do the talking amid reports that Tristan Thompson – her NBA player boyfriend and the father of her child – was unfaithful to her.

After Hollywood Unlocked, an entertainment news website, posted an Instagram video Tuesday about the alleged cheating with Jordyn Woods, who is best friend’s with Kylie Jenner, Kardashian sounded off with a series of talking head emojis in the comment section.

“#PressPlay One of our contributors was at #TristanThompson’s house party and saw what went down! @kyliejenner we need you to address some thangs with @jordynwoods,” the post said. “Anyhow, #JordynWoods stayed at his house until approximately 7am. Who needs to go?! Comment below!”

The organization, apparently noticing Kardashian’s comment, took a screenshot and posted it to their Instagram.

Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq – both of whom are pals to the star – also reacted to the post, writing “Amen!!!!” and “STRONG FACTS,” respectively, US Weekly reported.

Kardashian and Thompson are no longer together following the alleged infidelity, according to E! News.

Representatives for the pair did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The reality star gave birth to the pair’s daughter, True, in April last year as reports emerged that accused Thompson of cheating on Kardashian in the days before she went into labor.

Fox News’ Julius Young and Katherine Lam contributed to this report.