Who is Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's model best friend? 3 things to know

Kylie Jenner's bestie Jordyn Woods is in hot water with the Kardashian clan.

The 21-year-old model was allegedly caught cheating with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a party at his Los Angeles home shortly after Valentine's Day. Hollywood Unlocked, an entertainment news website, posted an Instagram video about the alleged affair between Thompson and Woods on Tuesday, prompting a response from Kardashian and her friends.

“#PressPlay One of our contributors was at #TristanThompson’s house party and saw what went down! @kyliejenner we need you to address some thangs with @jordynwoods,” the post read. “Anyhow, #JordynWoods stayed at his house until approximately 7am. Who needs to go?! Comment below!”

Kardashian replied to the video with a series of talking head emojis.

Several entertainment sites confirmed this week that the pair, who had been dating publicly since 2016 and share a 10-month-old daughter, True, split because of Tristan's infidelity. The NBA star was booed at games after news first broke that he cheated on a pregnant Kardashian last spring.

Photos of Thompson kissing a woman at PH-D Lounge in New York City were posted by The Daily Mail days before Kardashian gave birth. TMZ also shared video from October 2017 that appears to show the basketball star kissing a woman at a DC hookah lounge. The same video also seemingly showed Thompson touching and engaging with two other women. Kardashian was three months pregnant at the time.

But it looks like making a move on Woods was the last straw for Kardashian.

Here's what you need to know about Jenner's longtime close friend who's apparently causing the drama.

She's Jenner's right hand

Woods and Jenner have been close since middle school and have lived together as recently as last year.

In a 2018 YouTube video, the friends explained that they met through "mutual friend" Jaden Smith when they were teenagers, according to Stylecaster.

Since then, they have been attached at the hip — launching business collaborations, modeling and spending special occasions together with friends and family. In July 2018, Jenner revealed she lived with Woods and they were still extremely close.

"I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together. So I’m like, 'Jordyn, I need you,'" Jenner told Vogue at the time.

She's a plus-sized model

Woods is a plus-sized model who recently launched her own clothing line SECNDNTURE, which sells athletic wear.

"With SECNDNTURE, I wanted to create something for everyone—clothes available in a wide range of styles and sizes, that can not only be worn in the gym but on any occasion. 'Second nature' means something that comes naturally to you, and your activewear should always feel that way," she told Women's Health in September 2018.

The 21-year-old is represented by Wilhelmina International’s Curve, a New York City-based modeling agency.

“There’s so many people out there just like me, and right now the curve industry is just blowing up because people are realizing curve models are cool, and most people are not that skinny,” she told Teen Vogue in 2015. “I just want to make a change in the curve industry because I want other curve girls to realize that you don’t have to dress a certain way because you are curvy.”

According to People, Woods was discovered on Instagram when she was 18.

She's called Stormi's "aunt"

Jenner and Woods are so close, they consider each other family. So, when Jenner gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, Woods quickly stepped in to be another "auntie."

“Her mom is her mom, but I can be the aunt that spoils her and gives her whatever she wants,” Woods previously told People.

On Stormi's first birthday, Woods wrote a sweet message on Instagram marking the special occasion.

"STORM!! You never fail to make me happy. You are the sunshine on any day and there is never a dull moment with you. I can’t wait to continue to see the smartest little girl I know blossom and grow. Your Aunty Jordy loves you baby. HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY ROCKSTAR. and when I say rockstar.. I mean it. This girl has rhythm already," she wrote.

