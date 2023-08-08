Kim Kardashian reveals mystery shoulder injury: 'Nothing's going to keep me down'

Kim Kardashian revealed on social media that she suffered a broken shoulder on social media, but she’s ready to bounce back.

On Tuesday, the reality star posted a story on Instagram showing her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, standing outside of her home and shared that they both had a similar injury.

"Okay guys, something you don’t know about me, I broke my shoulder and I tore the tendon," Kardashian said in the video, from behind the camera. "So, Melissa had the same thing happen to her, so we are starting our rehabbing today. And our workouts because I gotta get back in the gym."

"Nothing’s going to keep me down," she added.

Kardashian didn’t specify when or how she injured her shoulder.

In 2017, Kardashian spoke on an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" about hiring Alcantara to be her trainer after giving birth to her second oldest, son Saint, with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. She also shares daughters North and Chicago and son, Psalm, with Ye.

"I'm going to start a really crazy diet. I was looking on Instagram and this body builder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy," Kim said.

"Melissa is a trainer I found. She's super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and she if she could train me. She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path… If I was 10% like her, it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It's mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try."

Kardashian's most recent Instagram post from three days ago showed the mom of four heading out for a night in Miami wearing a black leather top with an open back, paired with black leather pants and her hair slicked back in a high ponytail.

The "American Horror Story" star was also recently the subject of dating rumors with Tom Brady.

Brady and Kardashian were both in attendance at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual star-studded Independence Day bash in the Hamptons, but Rubin shut the romance speculation down a few weeks later.

At the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20-year anniversary black-tie gala in New York City last month, Rubin told "Entertainment Tonight" the two were "just friends."

"It's just the crazy rumors that get out there," he said.

A source also told People that the two "have friends and business partners in common but are not dating."