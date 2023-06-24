Kim Kardashian admits to being a member of the mile-high club, says she prefers 'passionate' makeup sex

Kim Kardashian is sharing intimate details about her sex life, including being a member of the mile-high club.

The reality television star exchanged stories about what goes on behind closed doors during a risqué discussion with Hailey Bieber (Baldwin) while playing a scandalous drinking game.

"Have you ever joined the mile-high club?" Kim, 42, asked Hailey, 26, on her YouTube series "Who’s in My Bathroom?"

KIM KARDASHIAN ADMITS 'I CRY MYSELF TO SLEEP' WHILE JUGGLING 'GOOD COP AND BAD COP' DUTY AS SINGLE MOM

Hailey immediately responded, "Yes," while Kim added, "Samesies."

The Rhode skincare founder, who’s also married to Justin Bieber, chimed in and said she wasn’t originally planning to ask Kim the question since she owns her own jet plane.

The "Kardashians" star reacted and laughed since she was expecting a different answer from Hailey.

"I thought you were just saying like, ‘Of course, you're a wh--e.'"

The two socialites continued to chat about bedroom confessions during the game "Truth or Shot" while drinking 818 Tequila, Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner’s liquor brand.

KIM KARDASHIAN ON HER FAITH IN GOD, PRAYING EVERY NIGHT WITH HER CHILDREN

The reality star confessed she prefers "makeup sex" over angry sex.

"Isn’t that, like, the best?" Kim asked Hailey.

"‘Cause it’s, like, you missed each other…you’re passionate and you’re, you know, making up."

WATCH: KIM KARDASHIAN'S HAIR STYLIST CHRIS APPLETON REVEALS WHAT FANS DON'T KNOW ABOUT HER

Last year, Kim made headlines for dating the comedian Pete Davidson, 27, for nine months after her tumultuous split with rapper Kanye West.

Kim and Pete decided to call it quits since their schedules and long-distance "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," according to E! News.

Despite the breakup, Kim and Pete still have "a lot of love and respect for each other."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, the mother-of-four began dating West in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year, and the two married on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair finalized their divorce last November. West and Kardashian share four kids together — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.