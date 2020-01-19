Kim Kardashian debuts 'Justice Project' trailer, talks passion for justice reform

Kim Kardashian says she's found her passion.

The reality TV star appeared at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday where she debuted the trailer for her upcoming two-hour documentary, "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project."

She said the film will focus on criminal justice reform and people who have been affected by the criminal justice system.

In the doc, Kardashian, 39, is expected to help lawyers on four cases of individuals who said they were wrongly incarcerated. Kardashian said she's planning to take the bar exam in 2022.

At the TCA event, Kardashian was asked whether she found her calling in criminal justice reform.

"I do, I really do," she answered. "I don't see how I could just say 'no' to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them."

Kardashian explained that the work she's doing was a "fun journey" but she sometimes felt shocked by it.

"I am [shocked] sometimes," said Kardashian. "But, I think that it also shows my kids how motivated I am every time I have a prison visit or, you know, I explained to them why I'm going and what I'm doing and they understand."

The reality star also said she even changed her phone number so she could focus during her four-year apprenticeship, of which she's completed the first year.

"There are times when I can be frustrated, up studying really late and wonder how he did it," Kardashian said of her late father Robert, who was also a lawyer. "Having four kids... [he] must have been going through some of the same things that I have gone through, so it would have been exciting to talk to him about that. I know that he would be so, so proud."

"Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" is slated to air on Oxygen on April 5.