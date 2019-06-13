Kim Kardashian returns to White House to discuss criminal justice: 'It really is an honor to be here'

Kim Kardashian spoke at the White House on Thursday, appearing alongside President Trump boosting efforts to help people leaving prison return to the workforce.

Initially seated between Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Kardashian, 38, was met with applause after President Trump mentioned the reality star in his opening remarks.

"It really is an honor to be here," Kardashian, who has been advocating for criminal justice reform issues, said when she took the podium. She called Trump's support of the "Second Chance" program "magic," and added that the initiative had partnered with the rideshare industry to hand out gift cards for reformed criminals to get to job interviews.

Earlier on Thursday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star tweeted a video of herself en route to the event.

ROB KARDASHIAN LAUNCHES CLOTHING LINE WITH SOMBER NAME

"I am heading to the White House to speak at the second chance hiring and reentry event," she said, adding in another tweet that she was "honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home."

Kardashian has been at the White House several times to discuss criminal justice reform issues and successfully lobbied President Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life without parole for drug offenses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White House officials have been working to make sure that prisoners released early -- because of the passage of the First Step Act -- have the tools and jobs they need to successfully adjust to life outside of prison.

More than 1,000 federal inmates have had their sentences reduced because of the legislation, according to a recent report by the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.